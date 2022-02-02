Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 2, 2022

Governor issues Black History Month proclamationGov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday issued a proclamation recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month to recognize the accomplishments of inspirational Americans across the Commonwealth, according to a release from his office.

“Virginia is the home to pioneers, barrier-breakers, and leaders such as Maggie Walker, Governor Doug Wilder, and our new Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears. They are just some of the distinguished Black American leaders of the Commonwealth that have enriched, cultivated, and strengthened the spirit of Virginia. The First Lady and I encourage all Virginians to celebrate our rich diverse history that is inspiring future generations that know Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of all Virginians,” he said in the statement.

CCSO responds to bus fireCulpeper Sheriff’s Office deputies responded after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 to a bus fire on U.S. Route 29 north, near the Fauquier County line.

The bus is a retired school bus, now a private vehicle. It is not a school bus, CCSO stated in a release. There were no known injuries in the fire. Traffic was delayed for quite some time.

SperryFest is back on April 30SperryFest will go forward this spring, happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to a release from the Sperryville Community Alliance.

The annual community event includes an artisan market on Sperryville’s historic Main Street, with Rappahannock County wineries joining local food vendors selling their wares.

According to the release 1,000 ducks, some available to be decorated at SperryFest booths, will be raced down the Thornton River through town.

Artists interested in participating with the market of about 40 vendors should watch for invitation letters or announcements on Facebook. Applications are due by March 30. Raffle tickets for the duck race will go on sale on April 1.

Local students make honor rollCulpeper area students made the second quarter Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial School in Orange.

They are 5th graders Jack Brand, Rebecca Jones, Tristan Myers, and Jackson Whitley.

Young Professionals meet todayThis Culpeper Chamber of Commerce networking group will meet at noon today, Feb. 2 upstairs at Piedmont Steakhouse, 110 E. Cameron St. in downtown Culpeper.

Looking to cultivate a workforce to work with the community? Looking to grow a professional network? Want happier employees? The Chamber of Commerce is here to help with Young Professionals Group.

The Young Professionals meet at noon on the 1st Wednesday of the month at Piedmont Steakhouse. It is a time to share a meal and network with other young professionals in the community. No need to sign up. Just show up and be sure to bring a stack of business cards.

State still stocking waterways with troutSeveral recent trout stockings have been postponed due to weather, low water, or cold water temperatures, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources.

Hatchery staff will continue to stock where able and will make up any postponed stockings as conditions improve. All trout waters will receive their regular number of stockings before the season ends on May 31. See dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule/

Concert this week at Eastern View

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra will present a “Stage & Screen Spectacular” at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 3 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School in Culpeper. Tickets are $25 at the door or $65 for the entire season.

Contact Peter Williams at 540/972-7117 or Ed Kessler at 540/972-8364.

Free business , counseling programsThe Orange County Economic Development Office, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, is hosting free virtual business development programs today, Feb. 2.

Build Your Social Media Plan for 2022, at 9 a.m., is available for businesses interested in learning how to create a strategy for web, email, and social media, and what tips and tools are available to create a successful plan.

An experienced business advisor will also offer free, virtual, confidential one-on-one counseling sessions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today by appointment only at 434/295-8198.

Reserve a seat at the workshop and receive dial-in credentials at https://bit.ly/3343vzR. Contact (540) 672-1238 or sturner@orangecountyva.gov.

Tree seedling saleOrders are now being accepted for this annual tree seedling sale. There are several options:

Tree seedlings (five of one species for $5) for Kousa dogwood, Norway spruce, Eastern redbud, American Elderberry, Paw paw and red maple. Live stakes for erosion control (25 of one species for $25) for silky dogwood and Streamco willow.

Meadow mix ($30): This meadow seed mix includes an already pre-mixed cover crop and will cover a 1,000 square foot area. The meadow mix does best in sunny areas that receive 6 hours or more of sunlight. The mix is designed for both riparian and upland sites. Detailed instructions will accompany the seed mix at pick up.

For additional details about the species, planting recommendations and order form, visit culpeperswcd.org or contact Stephanie DeNicola at 540-825-8591 and stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.