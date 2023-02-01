Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 2, 2023

Black History Month at National Museum of AA History

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. is following a theme of “Black Resistance,” chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, for Black History Month.

The museum will focus on five weekly sub-themes of Black resistance and share objects and stories on how African Americans have practiced resistance, from arriving in the Americas to today, according to a release. Special programs and exhibits will be open to the public.

At noon Saturday will be a public program, “Black Homesteaders of the South” with Bernice A. Bennett in the Oprah Winfrey Theater and available to stream at ustream.tv.

Genealogist Bernice A. Bennett will uncover the stories of African American families who became landowners through the Homestead Act of 1862 from her latest book. Bennett’s work is a modern story of Black genealogists who networked through a Facebook page to trace the footsteps of their ancestors in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. Registration is required.

The NMAAHC’s Kids Learning Together: Black History Month program on Zoom launches at 11 a.m. Saturday for ages 6 and up with “Celebrating Encanto.”

Inspired by the character, Antonio, veterinarian Dr. Lauren Davidson will teach about animal behavior and care and answer questions live. Then, participants can create art inspired by Antonio’s colorful toucan friend, Pico.

Throughout February, Kids Learning Together will hold other discussions with an ice skater, chef and a doctor to learn about their work and how it is similar to well-known Black characters from children’s movies and television.

Learning Together is a virtual program series that invites children to learn together with museum educators and special guests about a range of topics from identity, culture and activism to STEM, art and history.

4th Annual Dead of Winter 5K this Saturday

Verdun Adventure Bound is opening its scenic grounds once again for the Dead of Winter 5K starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4, in Rixeyville. Verdun is celebrating winter with this incredible cross-country trail run. What’s better way to beat the winter blues than to lace up and enjoy the fresh (sometimes frosty) air? The start time allows for some sleeping in and time for temps to rise.

To take the chill off, hot chocolate and a campfire will be waiting for runners and walkers at the finish line next to the pavilion. All proceeds benefit Verdun. See verdunadventurebound.org/events for more details.

Young Professionals meet today at Piedmont Steakhouse

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals meet at noon on the first Wednesday of the month at Piedmont Steakhouse, in the upstairs seating area. The next meeting is today.

It is a time to share a meal and network with other young professionals in the community. These luncheons are an opportunity to cultivate workforce, network and get to know other professionals. Sign up is not required. Just show up and make sure to bring a stack of business cards.

Get help with heating bill for Energy Assistance Day

In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding customers of several programs to help with energy bills and past-due balances.

“Ensuring that customers stay safe and warm in their homes is essential,” said Deborah Davis, Columbia Gas Universal Services Manager, in a release. “Terminating service is always a last resort for Columbia Gas. We urge customers who may find themselves falling behind on their energy bills to contact us to explore the wide array of programs that can be utilized to keep customers connected.”

Among the programs available to help customers in need are: Expanded Payment Plans, Fuel Assistance, Crisis — Emergency Energy Assistance, HeatShare and Age and Income Qualifying Program. For more information, visit columbiagasva.com/assistance or call 800/543-8911.

Columbia Gas also offers a energy-efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills at columbiagasva.com/energy-efficiency.

Grymes students from Culpeper on honor roll

The following Culpeper-area students made the Grymes Memorial School Honor Roll for the second quarter:

5th graders Ali Athar, Naomi Lopez-Casillas, Chase Stewart and Mason Thornton; 6th graders Jack Brand, Rebecca Jones, Tristan Myers and Jackson Whitley; 7th grader Cady Bell and 8th grader Caroline Brand.

Spaghetti dinner benefit for family that lost all in fire

Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11 to benefit Bro. David Hathcock.

He and his young family recently lost everything in a house fire. Dinner will be at the Lodge, located upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., Culpeper.

On the menu will be: spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, beverages and dessert for a suggested donation of $10 per person. Additional donations greatly appreciated.

Contribute directly to the family on Paypal to dhathcock71@gmail.com. Indicate donations are for Friends & Family to avoid fees. Contributions can also be made to “David Hathcock” and mailed to: Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, P.O. Box 647, Culpeper, VA, 22701.

Al-Anon peer support Thursdays at the SEE Center

Hope & Serenity Al-Anon meetings are held 7:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at the S.E.E. Recovery Center at 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

Meetings are in-person and virtual.

Be a part of a support group of peers who have loved ones struggling with alcohol addiction. Walk-ins are welcome.