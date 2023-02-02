Groundhog Day in Berryville with wildlife ambassadors

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, just west of Middleburg, will participate in a Groundhog Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. today at the Clarke County Fairgrounds Ruritan Building, located at 890 W. Main St. in Berryville.

The groundhog will make his predictions at 10 a.m. at the event held with Clarke County Tourism and Valley Wildlife Care. The non-profit charity of licensed wildlife rehabilitators will provide the ambassador groundhog, Tiva, who will decided if winter stays or goes.

Attendees will also be able to see and learn about ambassador animals on site from Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, one of the largest wildlife teaching veterinary hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic. These are various wild animals brought to the center with injuries, but cannot be released for specific reasons.

“If a patient is deemed non-releasable, we will always evaluate that animal for a life in captivity,” said Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Hospital Director and head veterinarian Jen Riley. “Although this is not appropriate for most non-releasable wildlife, for those that tolerate humans well with little stress, and are comfortable with no chronic pain once fully healed, they may become ambassadors like those we will be bringing to the event.”

Last year, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center admitted more than 3,000 injured or orphaned native, wild animals.

Spanberger named to house intelligence committee

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA case officer, has been named to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the 118th Congress.

“As a former intelligence officer, I have always been proud to serve my country, defend its values, and keep our fellow Americans safe,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “Today, I’m humbled to accept this role ... A Virginian has not served on this committee in more than 15 years, so I am honored to bring Virginia’s voice back to this critical conversation.”

Spanberger said she would approach the committee with deep respect for all the public servants who work to defend the homeland, including Virginians.

“In the face of a land war in Europe, rising competition from the Chinese Communist Party and ongoing cyberattacks, the role of the U.S. intelligence community in arming decision-makers with the most up-to-date information has rarely been as important as it is right now,” she said.

Girls on the Run registration now open

Registration is now open for the Girls on the Run Spring 2023 session starting Feb. 13.

Girls on the Run is a program that helps girls increase their confidence and build healthy relationships. The program is for girls in 3rd-8th grade and is held at Culpeper Public Schools and many surrounding locations.

Registration is at gotrpiedmont.org and financial assistance is available. Contact Katie.olsen@girlsontherun.org or 540/296-GOTR.

Every Kid Sports Pass provides up to $150 towards youth sports registration fees for qualifying families of youth ages 4-18 who currently receive SNAP, WIC or Medicaid benefits. See everykidsports.org.

Culpeper Branch NAACP Black History Month Essay Contest

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also serving Madison and Rappahannock counties, has announced sponsorship of its annual student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month in February. The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Contest winners will receive a gift certificate ($75 for elementary, $125 for middle school and $200 for high school) and be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March meeting and in local media outlets. They will also be invited on a special field trip to the Moton Museum in Farmville.

Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words that answers the question, “Who is a Black American who has had a positive impact on your life, family, and/or community? What is this impact, and why is it important to you? This can be a well-known historical figure or someone not well known.”

Essays should be submitted by Feb. 28 to education@naacpculpeper.org or mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Include full name, age, grade, school and a phone number or email address. The winners will be announced in March. Questions may be directed to education@naacpculpeper.org. The local branch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper.