Pancake Supper, cake walk tonight

at St. Stephen’s

There will be a Pancake Supper from 5-7 p.m. tonight in the Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. in Culpeper.

Pancakes, sausage and baked apples will be served; $8/person or $25 for a family. There will be a Mardi Gras Party and cakewalk for the kids.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew and Young Life are sponsoring the dinner with all proceeds to benefit Young Life. Additional parking is at 120 N. Commerce.

Shrove Tuesday Spaghetti Dinner at Reformation

The Men’s Ministry of Reformation Lutheran will serve up its annual Shrove Tuesday Spaghetti Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. tonight at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

A free will offering will be received for missions. Spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert are on the menu. Questions? Please call 540-825-1376.

Governor’s Fellow’s Program starts in June

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program, a prestigious opportunity for rising college seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action.

Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth, according to a release last week from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” he said. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for students to experience public service first-hand.”

Governor’s fellows learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have shaped our past and are improving our future.

Qualified applicants are rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday, March 5. Interviews will begin March 13. The program runs June 1-July 28.

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send required recommendation letters to: Governor’s Fellows Program, P.O. Box 2454 Richmond, Virginia 23219. Contact govfellows@governor.virginia.gov

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet for two budget work sessions today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The first session will be held at 9 a.m. for presentations on the budgets of major county departments and constitutional offices, including clerk of the court, treasurer, registrar, library, airport, parks and recreation, commissioner of the revenue, environmental services and commonwealth’s attorney office. The second budget work session will be held at 1:30 p.m. for the Sheriff’s office, EMS, E911, Animal Services, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Criminal Justice Services/Pretrial/Drug Court.

The Culpeper County Agricultural and Forestal Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. this Thursday, Feb. 23 in the county administration building.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet tonight at 6 p.m. in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

The Public Transportation Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.

Culpeper student makes dean’s list at Frostburg U.

Kyla Ferguson of Culpeper has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Maryland for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland.

Lions doing free vision screenings this week

Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club is offering a free, walk-in vision screening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Culpeper Library in Southgate Shopping Center for aged 6 months and older.

The process is quick and non-invasive and uses the SPOT vision screener, used and approved nation-wide in public schools and elsewhere to detect vision abnormalities. It will indicate if there is a need to see a professional for vision treatment. This project is one of many services offered by Culpeper ‘92 Lions to serve the community. Questions? Contact 540/825-3917.

Download new app for Culpeper County Library

Accessing local library materials has never been so easy.

Download the new Culpeper Library app at tlc.library.net/culpeper/ to search catalogs and place holds, keep track of all family library cards in one place, manage renewals, holds and more, view upcoming events and reserve a room, access streaming and other downloadable materials on the go and get notifications of classes and events.