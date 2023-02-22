Minutemen celebrating Washington’s birthday

Celebrate George Washington’s 291st Birthday at 4 p.m. today at the Culpeper Minutemen Monument in Yowell Meadow Park.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society for the Sons of the American Revolution will be honoring the First U.S. President on his actual birthday by reading from his Farewell Address. Hear about First in War, First in Peace, First in the hearts of his Countrymen!

In honor of Presidents Day and Washington’s birthday, admission at George Washington’s Mount Vernon is free today. The estate was Washington’s residence for 45 years and had always been on his mind throughout the Revolution and his presidency.

Battle of Kelly’s Ford 160th Anniversary Tour

Dan Davis with American Battlefield Trust and John Christiansen, Executive Director of the Museum of Culpeper History, will lead a guided anniversary tour by trolley and on foot around the Kelly’s Ford battlefield Saturday, March 18.

The tour trolley will depart at 10 a.m. from the Graffiti House Museum, 19484 Brandy Rd. in Brandy Station. Participant parking will be at the Graffiti House.

Although overshadowed by the much larger Battle of Brandy Station several months later, the Battle of Kelly’s Ford on March 17, 1863 was a significant marker in the growing capacity of the U.S. cavalry to meet and defeat its Confederate counterparts during the American Civil War, according to a release. Alabama native Maj. John Pelham died in the battle and his celebrity status during and after the war still impacts Culpeper County’s landscape.

The tour is expected to last three hours and will include three stops around the battlefield with short walks of up to 1/4 mile at each location.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Walking areas contain potentially uneven, difficult and rugged terrain, and are unpaved. Participants may be photographed for use in promotional and marketing material by event organizers and sponsors.

Due to limited capacity, advance registration is recommended for the tour sponsored by American Battlefield Trust, Culpeper Battlefield Tours, Museum of Culpeper History, Culpeper Tourism, and Brandy Station Foundation. Sign up on EventBrite for the Battle of Kelly’s Ford 160th Anniversary Guided Tour.

Reagan Dinner, GOP meeting, candidates eventsCulpeper County Republican Committee is offering a last chance to get tickets to the 11th Annual Ronald Reagan Legacy Dinner this Saturday night at Tuscany Hall.

A VIP cocktail hour will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7. The featured guest speaker will be Steve Meyers, speech writer for Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. Dress is Western themed attire.

The Committee will host its next monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Place, Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.

This meeting must have a quorum to have the Election of Chair and Vice Chair of the Committee.

Candidate for Virginia State Senate District 28 Mike Allers will be in Culpeper 5:30-7-30 tonight for another meet and greet at the local GOP Headquarters, 402 N. Main St.

State Senate incumbent Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, will host a Pizza & Politics Meet and Greet 6-8 p.m. on March 4 at Grioli’s Italian Grill in Bealeton.

St. Paddy’s Day at Kelly Street Gym

Organizers are very proud to present St. Paddy’s Day on Kelly Street in the Town of Culpeper.

The luck of the Irish, 2nd annual event will take place noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, featuring bagpipes and a kid’s parade, Irish singers, King & Queen Ginger Contest and kid’s treasure hunt for real gold.

The event is a fundraiser for Kelly Street Boxing Club, a program for at-risk boys created by former town councilman Jon Russell, president of Identity Culpeper.

Spanberger telephone town hall tonight for vets

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host her 44th telephone town hall meeting at 7:30 p.m. tonight focused on issues facing Virginia veterans.

Dial in to 833/380-0670 or spanberger.house.gov/live and live on the the congresswoman’s Facebook page.

Spanberger will be joined by representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions directly from Seventh District Veterans and their families. She will deliver an update on her work for Virginia’s Veterans. In December, the President signed into law her bipartisan legislation to get refurbished government computers into the hands of Veterans, according to a release from Spanberger’s office.

“Our neighbors who answered the call to serve sacrificed to keep us safe — and we must do all we can to support them in return. While my team works hard to serve all Veterans who call the Seventh District home, I know there are still many issues facing Veterans in our communities,” said Spanberger.

“I’m looking forward to Wednesday night’s event to hear directly from Virginia Veterans and their loved ones about their personal experiences with the VA, backlogged claims, mental health concerns, and more.”