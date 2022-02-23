Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 23, 2022

Pfizer booster clinic

Powell Wellness Center will host a Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to noon today, Feb. 23 in partnership with Remington Drug Company.

Participants must have completed the Pfizer series at least five months prior to the clinic date. Please bring an ID and prescription insurance card (insurance not required). Masks are encouraged. Powell Wellness Center is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper.

Black Fiddlers of Monticello Virtual Tour

Based on his research as a 2020 Fellow of the International Center for Jefferson Studies, David McCormick leads occasional tours of downtown Charlottesville that illuminate the lives of the Scott and Hemings family fiddlers with stops at Maplewood Cemetery, sites of the Scott and Hemings family homes on Main Street, and a few other important landmarks like the Levy Opera House.

In this online presentation at 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 23 on Zoom, McCormick will provide a virtual version of this tour, complete with a performance of fiddle tunes associated with the Scott and Hemings families. Sponsored by the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society. earlymusiccville.org/upcoming-events.html

Comp plan update public meeting

A third public engagement event on the Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan update will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 24 at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department has launched a new Facebook page to advertise the comprehensive plan and other relevant matters.

Regional planning meeting today

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at the Carver Center in Culpeper County.

Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, to planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. today. The agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org

Settling the Piedmont webinar

In a virtual program at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Dr. Eric Jones will share his research into indigenous settlements in the Piedmont region, bringing to light information about some of the Siouan groups that once inhabited a broader scope of the Piedmont.

Jones teaches at the University of South Carolina in the Anthropology department. His main area of focus concerns settlement patterns, which he investigates through a variety of approaches.

The program will stream Museum of Culpeper History on Facebook and will be recorded culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.