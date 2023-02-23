Carmichael in concert for Stage Alive at CCHS

World-renowned stride and swing pianist, Judy Carmichael, will perform live in concert at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday night at Culpeper County High School as part of the Stage Alive series.

A Grammy Award-nominated pianist, singer, songwriter and radio host, Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride and swing piano, according to a concert series release.

Her talents have taken her all over the world from Carnegie Hall to the Guggenheim Museum in Venice, Italy. Carmichael’s talent has led her to onstage performances with the likes of Melissa Etheridge, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and the Smothers Brothers.

Tickets for the CCHS concert are $25 per adult and $10 for students at the door. Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early; seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 540/972-7117 or visit stagealive.org for more information.

Regional Commission names new members

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission welcomed new appointees from Culpeper County and the Towns of Orange and Remington this month.

Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood is joining RRRC for the second time after a previous term in 2020. Town of Orange Councilmember Jeremiah Pent was appointed in January. Town of Remington Councilmember Richard Heflin will be appointed later this month, according to an RRRC release.

Commissioners and staff thanked outgoing Commissioners Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal and Martha Roby (Town of Orange, 2014-2022) for their dedicated service.

The Commission was sorry to learn that past Commissioner Evan H. ‘Skeet’ Ashby III from the Town of Remington passed away in January. Ashby served RRRC from 2011 to 2022 and was a mainstay during his tenure. A resolution honoring Mr. Ashby’s service to the Commission was adopted in December.

Culpeper NAACP essay contest deadline upcoming

The deadline is Feb. 28 for local youth to enter the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP annual student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month. The contest is open to all K-12 students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Contest winners will receive gift certificates ($75 for elementary, $125 for middle school and $200 for high school) and be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at its March meeting. They will also be invited on a special field trip to the Moton Museum in Farmville.

Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words that answers the question, “Who is a Black American who has had a positive impact on your life, family, and/or community? What is this impact, and why is it important to you? This can be a well-known historical figure or someone not well known.”

Submit essays to education@naacpculpeper.org or mail to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Include full name, age, grade, school and a phone number or email address contact. Questions? Contact education@naacpculpeper.org.

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. See naacpculpeper.org for more information.

Germanna Community Conversations tonight

Dr. Gaila Sims is the speaker for tonight’s installment of Germanna Community Conversations taking place virtually at 7 p.m.

“A Singular Community: African American History in Fredericksburg,” is the topic. Sims, curator of African American history and special projects at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, will highlight the influence that local African Americans had on the development of Fredericksburg and Virginia community.

Germanna Community Conversations are a series of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. Dr. Scott Ackerman, Coordinator for Teaching and Learning at Germanna, is moderator. All events are free and open to all.

Register at germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/community-conversations.

Community Education Workshop at SEE Center

Recognizing depression, suicide prevention training, the current state of the community by the Culpeper Police Department and touring the S.E.E. Recovery Center. All of this, and more will happen during a Community Education Workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. this Saturday at the S.E.E. Recovery Center on U.S. Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.

The event is sponsored by Living the Dream Foundation and is free and open to all; no RSVP needed. Email Livingthedreamculpeper@gmail.com for more information.

Lambert named to dean’s list at Grove City College

Elanor Lambert, of Jeffersonton, has been named to the Dean’s List at with Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Lambert is a biology/health major who graduated in 2019 from Fresta Valley Christian School in Marshall. She is the daughter of Shawn and Melissa Lambert of Jeffersonton, in Culpeper County.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College is a highly ranked, national Christian liberal arts and sciences college established in 1876. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh.