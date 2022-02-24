Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 24, 2022

Committee meeting about Amazon data centers today

The Culpeper Board of Supervisors’ appointed Forestal and Agriculture Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building to discuss a request from Marvell Development to rezone 243 acres along Route 3 from agricultural to industrial.

The rezoning is requested for the purpose of building two Amazon data centers on the current site of Magnolia Equestrian Center along Route 3 in Stevensburg.

See agenda and documents on Culpeper County Boarddocs.

CTEC new student open house

Culpeper Technical Education Center will host a public Open House 4 to 7 p.m. tonight.

The event is open to anyone interested in seeing the facility and learning about programs at the new public high school located next to the Daniel Technology Center at 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.

Students interested in registering for a program are welcome to attend and register on site at the open house and culpepertec.org. Contact the school at 540/423-6504.

USCT marker dedication Saturday in Brandy Station

A state historical marker will be dedicated at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 in Culpeper County to the first African American soldiers serving in the Union Army of the Potomac during the Overland Campaign of 1864.

On May 5, 1864, thousands of African American soldiers marched into Culpeper County at Kelly’s Ford as part of the Army of the Potomac, the Union’s primary fighting force in the war’s Eastern Theater, for the first time. The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for the marker at the Brandy Station fire hall, 19601 Church Rd.

For Saturday’s ceremony, on-site parking will be available. Afterward, lunch will be served in the fire hall.

Chili dinner in Jeffersonton

Jefferson Ruritan Club will serve an all-you-can-eat chili dinner 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.

Besides varieties of the main dish, there will be fixings, hot dogs, salad and drinks. Cost is $8/adults, $4 for 6-12 year-olds & free for ages 5 and younger.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community be a better place. Proceeds go to local public service organizations, charities and service to the communities. Call 540/937-5119 and see JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Orange Parks & Rec offices relocating

The Orange County Parks and Recreation Department will be closed on Monday, Feb. 28.

The closure will facilitate the relocation of administrative offices to the former Sheriff’s Office facility at 11350 Porter Rd. in the town of Orange.

Parks & Recreation staff looks forward to welcoming the public at the new location on Tuesday, March 1.

STEM program for high schoolers

The Center for Excellence in Education is inaugurating a new program for Virginia high school students that will nurture their interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

The free virtual STEM Lyceums kickoff event will take place at 4 p.m. today, Feb. 24 on Zoom. Tune in by registering at cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums

Students will explore STEM careers in genomics, clean/renewable energy, nuclear engineering, and the Internet of Things in healthcare. CEE’s STEM Lyceums are free, monthly virtual meetings that engage high school students in discussion and exploration of STEM concepts and career pathways. Students will interact with STEM professionals and fellow students, national and international. Meetings will foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers. Companies and organizations interested in supporting the program can contact 703/448-9062.