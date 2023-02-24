‘Mad Love,’ ‘Dr. Strangelove’ in LOC theater

This weekend is the final chance to see classic films with literal love in the title as part of the free February films series in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight, it’s the R-rated “Punch-Drunk Love” (Sony, 2002). Love can be less than hearts and flowers, and is often complicated. Adam Sandler takes a more serious posture, with Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman also featured. Color, 95 minutes.

For the 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, it’s “Mad Love” (MGM, 1935). Love can make you do the worst things, and no more so than with a demented surgeon engaging in bizarre surgery to push a woman from her husband into his own arms. Peter Lorre is the twisted doctor. Also “Freshman Love” (Warner Bros, 1931). Black & White, 68 + 29 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for “Dr. Strangelove” (Columbia, 1963) ... or “How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.” An odd look at the Cold War and how many truly enjoyed it. Stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Peter Sellers, Sterling Hayden and Peter Sellers. Black & White, 95 minutes.

Children 12 and under attending the screenings must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world, spanning the entire history of cinema.

‘Black Businesses of Rappahannock’ history program

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation and Wakefield Country Day School are hosting a Black History Month celebration at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the school in Huntly.

A celebration of Black businesses and entrepreneurs, “Black Businesses of Rappahannock: circa 1950’s–1970’s” will feature: Dennis’ Store, Castleton; Cross Creek, Amissville; Flatwood Inn, Washington, Va.; Pine Knot Inn, Washington, Va. and Horseshoe Inn, Sperryville, Va.

The celebration will consist of presentations from family members of each business followed by a Q&A session. Attendees are encouraged to bring old photos, flyers and memories to share of the by-gone days of these popular and frequented establishments.

Additionally, current Black business owners and entrepreneurs in the county will be introduced and will have opportunity to network with attendees following the presentation. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Volunteers open house Saturday at Ellwood

The National Park Service and Friends of Wilderness Battlefield are hosting an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for prospective volunteers at Ellwood Manor, located at 36380 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove. The Open House will introduce potential volunteers to opportunities for the 2023 season at the historic structure and grounds of Ellwood on the Wilderness Battlefield.

Ellwood is a historic slave plantation and farm that played a part in the battles of Chancellorsville and the Wilderness, according to a release. Ellwood volunteers can become a part of the interpretive team that shares the story of this special place or work with maintenance helping preserve the landscape.

Ellwood interpreters give formal and informal programs and provide orientation to park visitors. Individuals who are excited about learning history, discussing slavery and the Civil War, and telling historically underrepresented stories are encouraged to apply. Interpreters at Ellwood will need to attend an all-day training session. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Volunteers with the Grounds Force help maintain the landscape surrounding the manor. Grounds volunteers will need to attend training to safely operate equipment.

Questions? Contact Don Shockey at 540/729–2885 or shockeydl@comcast.net; Bob Lookabill at 540/972–5668 or ellwood@fowb.org or NPS Volunteer Coordinator Becca Toy at 540/693-3200 ext. 4100 or rebecca_toy@nps.gov.

Veterans suicide prevention grants available

Virginia Department of Veterans Services is seeking to award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services.

DVS is dedicated to ending the epidemics of veteran suicide and opioid addiction and building federal, state and local partnerships to accomplish this life saving mission, according to a release.

The Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS Program, aims to enhance understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among service members, veterans and their families and build community support capacity to ensure the RIGHT HELP is widely available RIGHT NOW for military-connected citizens and families.

The SOS program will serve as the steward of these funds and is formally soliciting a request for applications to establish awards for community-based suicide prevention and opioid addiction services and programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Grant funds will be used to promote the use of evidence-based practices such as peer support, crisis intervention, behavioral health focused prevention, treatment and recovery support.

Eligible applicants must be an incorporated for profit or non-profit organization or community service provider/organization/locality serving service members, veterans and their families in Virginia. The deadline to apply is 2 p.m. Feb. 28.