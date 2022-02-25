Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 25, 2022

Digital arts exhibit opens in Little WashingtonThe Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia is pleased to announce an exhibition of works by the digital artist and print maker Jim Serbent.

“Transcendence,” his first major show at the gallery, runs today and through April 3 along with work from other members of the arts cooperative. The exhibit describes works that are other-worldly yet accessible, inspired by ideas associated with Zen and the possibility of spiritual enlightenment, Serbent said in a release.

“You will see selections from diverse series that can provoke mind-stopping introspection, from faces peering out of rocks to architectural compositions that defy the laws of physics. At the very least, you are likely to leave with a lasting impression,” he stated.

Much of the artist’s work was influenced by time he spent in Japan.

“Intuition, imagination and experimentation provide the basis for my artistic efforts. Many of my artworks are by nature meditative, and they reflect that state of mind during their creation,” Serbent said.

middlestreetgallery.org is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Public hearing on FY23 school budgetThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. on March 14 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.

Parents and citizens are encouraged to provide input regarding their views of the educational needs of local students and priorities of the school division. The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process, according to a school division release. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the School Budget Public Hearing.

Deadline today for high schoolers to apply for Youth TourToday is the deadline for local high school juniors to submit an application for the 2022 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Williamsburg.

Here they will learn about the electric cooperative industry, meet local legislators, tour historic sites, and have some fun at Busch Gardens, according to a release.

The Youth Tour gives provides an opportunity to learn leadership skills, hang out with peers from across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and have fun while doing it. This year’s trip is June 20-24. Apply at myrec.coop/youthtour

Black Health & Wellness virtual talkGermanna Community Conversations is partnering with the King George NAACP for its latest virtual program happening at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26.

Educator and researcher Dr. Joanne Harris Lucas will share a personal and historical perspective around her father Rev. Dr. Curtis West Harris’ work during the Civil Rights Movement. Information will also be shared on health professions, medical issues, and COVID-19.

Free and open to all. A $10 donation is encouraged to support NAACP community activities, scholarships, and programming. Register at germanna.edu/conversations/

Historic horse races return next weekend to Boston, VARappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point Races are about to run once again!

After a COVID-forced hiatus in 2021, the 70-year-old steeplechase event will resume on Saturday, March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve (off Rt. 522) in Boston, Virginia.

Post time is 1 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Featuring six races, both over timber and on the flat, the day officially kicks off the much-anticipated Virginia Steeplechase Association season, which runs into May. Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states run for the blue ribbon, bragging rights and the sweet taste of victory in this premier sporting competition.

This event is the perfect venue for an early spring outing with family and friends. Tailgating and picnics are welcome and concessions and food vendors will be on site.

Reserved parking tickets are available to ensure one of the best seats in the house. Individual general admission tickets are also available on line or at the gate.

Contact RappahannockHunt.com or bartonhitchcock@gmail.com. In case of inclement weather, the races will be run on Saturday, March 13.