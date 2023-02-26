Warner: A year into war, Ukrainians want freedom

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Friday released the following statement:

“Today marks one year since Vladimir Putin’s Russia launched an unprovoked attack on its peaceful neighbor, Ukraine. Over the last year, Ukrainians have displayed resolve, fortitude, bravery and resourcefulness as they have defended their country against Russia’s brutal invasion.

“The United States, our NATO allies and democracies around the world have rallied to support Ukraine. When the invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, few imagined where we would be today. Putin erroneously believed that Kyiv would fall in a few days, and that the government of President Zelenskyy would flee.

“But Putin and his generals could not have been more wrong. The credit for Ukraine’s successful resistance goes mostly to the valor and resilience of Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers, but they have been helped in great measure by the unprecedented assistance provided by the United States and our allies in training, intelligence sharing, humanitarian and financial assistance, and significant amounts of modern military equipment.

“I was proud to support bipartisan efforts in Congress to approve more than $113 billion in assistance to Ukraine so far. For its brutal and unwarranted invasion, Russia has already suffered a huge price in blood and treasure: its military losses have been enormous; its economy battered by the effects of sanctions; its standing as a member of the world community damaged beyond repair. Its attempt to unilaterally upend the order that maintained peace and prosperity in Europe since 1945 must not succeed.

“Ukrainians have demonstrated that they do not want to be part of Russia: they want freedom, democracy and the right to choose their own path. It is for these principles that so many Americans take for granted that so many Ukrainians have laid down their lives. One year into their wholly justified defense of their freedoms, it is my hope that a way forward can be found to end this war while preserving Ukraine’s indisputable right to exist as a sovereign nation.”

Aquatics job fair and Glow Run 5K in March

Culpeper Wellness Foundation will host an aquatics job fair and open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 11 at Powell Wellness Center, located at 1005 Golf Dr.

Attendees will learn about certification opportunities in the field such as lifeguarding, swim lesson instruction and aquatic group fitness instruction. Individuals attending the event are requested to be age 16 or older.

Contact Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/455-5383.

A Glow Run 5K will be held at 7 p.m. March 24 at PATH Recreation and Fitness Center on Lovers Lane, sponsored by Culpeper Wellness. It will include the 5K Glow Run and Walk, a kids’ Glow Dash and an indoor walk 5K. The event is open to the public, glow sticks will be provided for the event as well as snacks and additional festivities. The event will celebrate the PATH Center’s first anniversary of operation.

Attendees can register at the RunSignup event page and those registered by March 8 will receive a free shirt. Registration closes March 22.

CSB sponsoring Live Well, Virginia program

A Chronic Pain Self-Management will be available for free online.

Starting on Feb. 28, the interactive, six-week workshop on Zoom will cover techniques designed to decrease stress, fatigues, sleeplessness and pain.

This is part of the Live Well, Virginia! Initiative sponsored by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services and Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services. Register at bvermillion@rrcsb.org.

Program: Growing giant pumpkins and squash

Paul Jarosh will share how he grew his award winning 103 pound butternut squash and how to do it, plus free seeds, at 11 a.m. on March 4 at the Culpeper County Library. All ages welcome (under 12 with an adult).

Porch sign making class, St. Paddy’s box dinner

Sumerduck Ruritan Club will be having two nonprofit fundraisers in March.

The local community service organization operates 12 months a year at 5335 Sumerduck Rd. in Sumerduck, Fauquier County.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, participate in a class making Porch Reversible Signs with Patty Mae’s Treasures. Work on a four-feet sign; light fare and beverages provided. Class is $50 includes materials and instructions with proceeds to benefit the Ruritans. Call 703/999-1500 to reserve a spot and come with your creativity.

At 5 p.m. until sold out on Tuesday, March 15, Sumerduck Ruritan Club will be cooking up a box dinner with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and bread. Cost is $8 per meal and $2 for desserts.

Please respond by March 7. For info and to pre order, call Sumerduck Ruritan at 540/445-1714. Leave name and number of meals requested.

Upcoming School Division Events

Feb. 27: Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, includes FY24 Budget Development, Culpeper County High School Studio, 6 p.m.

Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, includes FY24 Budget Development, Culpeper County High School Studio, 6 p.m. March 1: Virginia School Board Association Central Regional Forum, Albemarle County, 5 p.m.

Virginia School Board Association Central Regional Forum, Albemarle County, 5 p.m. March 2: Farmington Elementary School STEAM Night, Gym, 5-6:30 p.m.

Farmington Elementary School STEAM Night, Gym, 5-6:30 p.m. March 4: 19th Annual CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

19th Annual CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. March 5: 19th Annual CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

19th Annual CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. March 8: 2023–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

2023–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m. March 9: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, EHES STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, EHES STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m. March 9: Culpeper Middle School Drama Performance, Forum and Cafeteria, 7–8:30 p.m.

Culpeper Middle School Drama Performance, Forum and Cafeteria, 7–8:30 p.m. March 9: Pyramid Choir Concert (Pearl Sample Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle and Eastern View High School, EVHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Culpeper native recognized as Clarion scholar-athlete

Members of every PennWest Clarion University Golden Eagles athletics program recently met for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.

Zoe Rosemarie Ott of Culpeper was among those recognized at the Pennsylvania college. Her major is Sport Management.

All told, there were 251 names—66% of the student-athlete population on campus on this year’s Clarion scholar-athlete list. It is the highest percentage of scholar-athletes in the 29-year history of the scholar-athlete luncheon.

“I believe that our student-athletes’ academic achievements, and the life and leadership skills that they learn through participation in our athletics programs, are some of their most important accomplishments,” said athletic director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This year, our students were extraordinary in their academic pursuits.

To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022.