Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 27, 2022

Science students recognized at Culpeper ChristianThree 7th-grade students were recognized this week for projects entered in a science fair at Culpeper Christian School, at 810 Old Rixeyvill Road in Culpeper, the school announced Friday.

According to Assistant Head of School Christina Shaffer, students worked under the direction of science teacher Dani Cole for several months to research and collect data on their chosen topics.

Reese Kroboth won 1st place for “To Clean or Not to Clean,” a study of various laundry detergents on the effects of grape juice on white socks; Shelby VanHoven won 2nd place for “Rethink your Drink,” a study on the amount of sugar in four different drinks; and Alaina Parr won 3rd place for “Do the Dew?”, a study on how different drinks affect tooth enamel.

“Good job to all the students on their hard work for this year’s Science Fair!” Shaffer said.

Culpeper roadway improvements comingConstruction will begin on Monday, Feb. 28 and continue through Friday, March 18 to mill and replace existing asphalt on several local roadways, announced the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department on Friday.

Roadway improvements will be conducted on Maddox Drive, Industry Drive, Lightfoot Street, Wolford Street (from Rt. 3 to Old Fredericksburg Road), Old Fredericksburg Road, Germanna Highway (from Orange Road to bridges) East Chandler Street (from railroad tracks to corporate limits), Harrier Lane, Kestral Court, Stratton Blvd and Rocky Knoll (from Ira Hoffman Lane to Belle Avenue), a release from the department stated.

Work times will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. A safety work zone will require temporary flagging operations in these locations, the department said. Questions? Call public works, 540/825-0285.

Bridge in Fauquier to close MondayThe bridge on Route 647 over Thumb Run in Fauquier County will be replaced, with traffic detoured starting Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The 88-year-old bridge near Hume is structurally deficient, according to VDOT, and will be replaced with a bridge that “meets current design standards.”

Fairfield-Echols LLC, of Fishersville, will construct the replacement bridge under a $2.8 million contract, with expected completion and the bridge open to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022, VDOT stated.

More information is available on the project web page on the VDOT web site. A detour map is also posted on the project page.

Public hearing on FY23 school budgetThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. on March 14 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.

Parents and citizens are encouraged to provide input regarding their views of the educational needs of local students and priorities of the school division. The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process, according to a school division release. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the School Budget Public Hearing.

Human Services Board to meet in MarchThe regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and the Head Start Board will be held on March 16 at 1 p.m. in the conference room at Culpeper County Administrative building at 302 North Mains Street, according to a memo from Culpeper County Human Services Director Lisa Peacock on Friday.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting, Peacock said, but must follow the COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the Center of Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and by Governor’s Executive Order.