Black History Month assembly held

Culpeper County High School held a Black History Month Assembly on Feb. 17 for all students. CCHS Assistant Principal Dr. Virginia Wright led preparation and execution of the assembly assisted by students James McDaniel, Alice Robinson, and Tamara Talley-Poe.

They planned the event to showcase the versatility of African Americans, according to a release from CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

To get ideas for the assembly, student organizers attended a field trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, DC.

The assembly featured music and skits portraying civil rights leader Rosa Parks, musician Etta James, heart surgeon Dr. Daniel Hale-Williams, inventors Frederick McKinley Jones (refrigerator and air conditioner), George Crum (potato chips), and Nathaniel Alexander (folding chair).

There was also an interpretive dance. The show concluded with a Soul Train line that included students and staff.

Food Closet Needs of the Week listed

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, granola bars, cold cereal, powdered milk and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Washington’s 291st birthday celebrated

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society for the Sons of the American Revolution was joined Feb. 22 by Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins and 2nd Vice President Mike Weyler to celebrate George Washington’s 291st Birthday.

Culpeper VFW Post 2524 served as Honor Guard at the program held at the Charters of Freedom and Minutemen monument in Yowell Meadow Park. Also in attendance were members of the Fairfax Resolves, Sgt. Maj. John Champe, Col. James Wood II, Chapters of VASSAR and the Culpeper Minutemen DAR, Fauquier Courthouse Chapter, and the Bermuda Hundred Chapter of the DAR. The event featured readings of George Washington’s Farewell Address and ended with a musket salute.

HITS, under new ownership, names CEO

Peter H. Englehart is the new President & CEO of HITS, a horse show operator with six venues, including Commonwealth Park in Culpeper.

As the largest producer of hunter/jumper shows in the country, Englehart will continue to lead HITS as it redefines its commitment to creating an exemplary customer experience at all six of its world-class venues, according to a company release.

Englehart’s past tenures include work with ESPN, ABC Sports, Sesame Street, MotorTrend & Hot Rod magazines and Rock ‘n Roll Marathon Series. He joined HITS in March 2022 as part of a team recruited by the new owner, Traub Capital Partners.

“Peter has a proven track record of creating winning teams and businesses,” said Brian Crosby, Co-Managing Partner. “Understanding the enthusiast consumer is a characteristic in which he is well-versed, and this trait will aid the growth of HITS in the equestrian marketplace.”

Englehart has already helped launch the Young Jumper Program, developing more dressage events, as well as expanding into the historic Del Mar Horse Park in California, opening in July after a two-year hiatus.

“Leading HITS is a wonderful opportunity to take a legacy brand to a new level of growth,” said Englehart. “We are blessed with wonderful locations, dates and an experienced management team to help move the company forward in the future.”

The HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm will continue through March 26 and will be followed by five more circuits throughout the spring, summer and fall in New York, California, Illinois, Vermont and Virginia.

The Culpeper Summer Series will feature seven weeks of competition with over $600,000 in prize money April 19 through Sept. 17. HITSShows.com.

CCHS Class of 2003 planning reunion

Members of the Culpeper County High School Class of 2003 are coordinating a 20-year reunion and want to make sure everyone in their class knows about it.

Organizers are actively looking for fellow classmates from the CCHS Class of 2003: “Yes, that’s right, it has been 20 years and we are working on our special reunion. We need you! We have located half of the class and now need your help,” according to a news release from Laura Burgess (Laura Renee).

Graduates of the 2003 class or those who know people in that class are asked to contact Culpeper.classof2003@gmail.com or through the private Facebook group, Culpeper High School Class of 2003.

Town government meetings this week

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. today in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed by Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 in the same location followed by the Finance Committee at 10 a.m.

The Industrial Development Authority will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 in the economic development center to consider a major site plan for the Parkside Apartments project on Gardner Street.