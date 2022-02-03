Culpeper area community briefs for Feb. 3, 2022

Local court, police, first responder updateThe Culpeper Police Dept. will host its next Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting on Feb. 24. Guest speaker will be Culpeper County Fire & Rescue Association president and longtime fireman Junior Perryman.

Mental health clinician John Bankas continues to assist police in responding to a tremendous upswing in mental health calls, Chief Chris Jenkins at the town council public safety committee last week.

Domestic calls are off the charts, the chief said. A second mental health clinician, Tracy Ford Harris, is also now co-responding with police to mental health calls and will be a perfect fit to complement the work Bankas is doing, Jenkins told the committee.

Federal funding has been approved to launch a drug court in Culpeper, which will happen March 1 and meet every Tuesday thereafter. Chief Jenkins said he thought it was a good thing for Culpeper.

Perryman told the committee Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Co. 1 on West Davis Street has a 100 percent response rate. On average, the company is on the scene of an emergency within 10 minutes of dispatch.

“That speaks volumes to what the volunteers are doing,” Perryman said. Co. 1 volunteers gave 13,800 hours last year aiding the citizens of Culpeper, he said.

Culpeper County Library: quilt raffle, book donationsPick up an at-home craft-making kit from the circulation desk and turn a food container into Valentine’s art.

Kit includes paint, brushes, directions and a clean, empty pizza box while supplies last. One per household please.

Also at the circulation desk, buy a raffle ticket for Autumn Splendor, a queen-sized quilt by Nancy Harding and Culpeper Quilters Guild.

The raffle will be held March 19. Purchase tickets for $1/each or six for $5 through March 18.

Looking to donate gently-used books to Friends of the Library Book Store? Donations are accepted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Check the bookstore page for donation guidelines.

Latin music concert this Sunday in RemingtonBillboard chart topping Eslabon Armado will join the Iron Family for a Latin music concert this Sunday, Feb. 6 at Kelly’s Ford Ranch, formerly Inn at Kelly’s Ford, 16589 Edwards Shop Rd. in Remington, Culpeper County.

The event is being billed as family friendly with an open horse racing contest and other surprises on the expansive property on the Rappahannock River. Doors open at 4 p.m.

California-based trio Eslabon Armado, translated “linked chain,” interlocks vocal harmonies, woven acoustic guitars, and basses, according to Spotify. The group’s music re-frames the Regional Mexican music of ranchera with the language of sierreña music, the “music of the mountain ranges.”

Emerald Hill PTO meeting todayEmerald Hill Elementary School PTO will meet from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. today Feb. 3 in the school STEM Lab.

Orange Circuit Court Clerk’s Office closesThe Office of the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk closed to the public Wednesday, Feb. 2 and will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 4.

The clerk’s office apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to serving the public upon reopening at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.