Let the good times roll at SAFE Luxury Bingo

Friends of SAFE are back with a luxury bingo event 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the art deco inspired Culpeper Center on Main Street.

A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each and include one drink, two bingo cards and the chance to win 1 of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1000.

The evening includes light refreshments provided by area restaurants, cash bar serving beer, wine and hurricanes, music and dancing and 14 high-spirited bingo games. Additional bingo cards can be purchased at $5 each or 5 for $20.

For those not comfortable attending a physical event, SAFE will simultaneously host a virtual bingo event. Participants will be sent bingo cards via Zoom.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation & operation of SAFE’s two shelters, as well as support other ongoing programs.

Support for the Mardi Gras Luxury Bingo event will be in the form of financial sponsorship of the event, the donation of prize items and/or ticket sales.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit safejourneys.org/events.

Minuteman Slaughter program, travels with enslaved man

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution will be honoring the African American and Native American soldiers who fought for the colony’s freedoms from Britain from 1775-1783.

The special historic event is at 4 p.m. this Saturday at the Museum of Culpeper History, located at 113 S. Commerce St., in the Depot.

Special speaker will be Kay Slaughter, descendant of Culpeper Minutemen Captain Phillip Slaughter. She will be speaking from his notes on his travels with the enslaved man, Spencer Slaughter.

People in the area of East Davis Street and the Depot should expect to hear a boom around 5 p.m. on Saturday, which will be VASSAR’s Musket Salute.

Last call to be counted in agriculture census

Farmers have until Feb. 6 to submit their 2022 U.S. Census of Agriculture questionnaires.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard copies in December, according to a release from the Farm Bureau.

The Census of Agriculture provides “the only source of uniform, comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation,” said Herman Ellison, NASS state statistician for Virginia. “Through the ag census, producers can show the nation the value of U.S. agriculture and influence decisions that will shape the future of the industry.”

Farmers can respond at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.

Valentines for Vets deadline is Feb. 9

The Fourth Annual “Valentines for Vets” card-writing effort for local veterans is back. Virginians of all ages are encouraged to decorate their finest Valentine and drop it off or put in the mail to the new Prince William County district office of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

The deadline to do so is Feb. 9. Ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, the congresswoman will will deliver the cards to area Veterans and caregivers.

Spanberger’s Prince William County district office is located at 2241D Tacketts Mill Dr., Woodbridge, Virginia 22192.

February things-to-do in Culpeper

Schedule of weekend activities compiled by Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development:

Self-Guided Right the Record Tour History: Explore historic Downtown Culpeper on a self-guided walking tour to learn about some of the notable African American people and places that have shaped the community to be what it is today.

Saturday: Fourth Annual Dead of Winter 5k at Verdun Adventure Bound: celebrate winter with this incredible cross-country trail run. What better way to beat the winter blues than to lace up and enjoy the fresh (sometimes frosty) air?

Saturday: Speed Dating at The Sangria Bowl is sure to be fun evening. Start the night by checking in, grabbing a drink at the cash bar and mixing and mingling with other singles as they check in. As soon as everyone gets checked in, it's time to speed date!

Middle school girls volleyball tryouts

Girls ages 11-14 who are interested in volleyball are invited to try out this weekend for a new 12-week developmental league.

Tryout will be held at PATH Recreation & Fitness Center at 19002 Crossroad Parkway in Culpeper. There is a $30 fee to tryout. Tryout dates will be 6-7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 3; 1-2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The league begins play from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 7. See pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org or call 540/825-0000 for more information.

State Police launches gaming tip line

As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations.

Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 833/889-2300, or report unlawful activity at vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form.

State police are authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous tips are welcome, according to a recent agency release.