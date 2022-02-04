Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 4, 2022

Dog attack sends vole to wildlife centerThis Eastern Meadow Vole was admitted to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce after a dog attack, which left her with a small laceration near the left ear.

Though very quiet on intake, which was shortly after the attack, this patient is now alert, eating, and moving around her enclosure well just 24 hours after admission, according to a release this week. She is on antibiotics and pain medications and staff is hopeful for a full recovery.

Many people have trouble identifying moles, voles, and shrews, but they are very different species, according to the wildlife center. Voles are most similar in appearance to mice, but have shorter tails and snouts. Like mice, they eat a lot of grains and seeds.

Moles and shrews eat insects and invertebrates. Moles have comically large forepaws for digging and barely-visible eyes and ears. Shrews have a long, pointed nose and small eyes and feet.

Whatever the species, if a wild animal has been handled by a cat or dog, that animal should be evaluated by a rehabilitator or wildlife veterinarian—even if it looks ok.

The wildlife center asks pet owners to keep all dogs and cats leashed and supervised when outdoors to help prevent many of these wildlife casualties. 540-837-9000 and info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.

Virtual wine tasting tonightJoin Narmada Winery of Amissville at 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 4 for a virtual tasting of two 2021 Governor’s Cup gold winners-2016 Mélange and 2017 Yash-Vir.

Virtual wargaming: Trenton 1776Fight the Battle of Trenton, Dec, 26, 1776 on a tabletop battlefield on Zoom at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 5 through the Museum of Culpeper History.

Game designer Peter Schweighofer will briefly discuss the battle—in which General Washington fielded several Virginia regiments —then teach basic rules so participants can maneuver Patriot and Hessian units in the fight. Suitable for wargaming newcomers, kids, and experienced gamers. Participants should have scrap paper, a pencil or pen, and a six-sided die at hand. Advance registration required at culpepermuseum.org.

Insurance company grants availableState Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by building its Neighborhood Assist community grant program bigger and better.

The program will award 100 $25,000 grants, compared to 40 previously, to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. State Farm is doubling the number of submissions to 4,000.

“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years-being a good neighbor,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm. “We are excited about expanding the program in 2022 to help even more neighborhoods.”

Submit a cause at neighborhoodassist.com starting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16. Voters will decide from 200 projects narrowed down which will win. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days April 27-May 6. The 100 causes that receive the most votes will each get $25,000. Winners will be announced June 7.

Orange Board retreat SaturdayThe Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a Retreat beginning at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Orange County Public Safety Building,11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange.

Martin’s Grocery expands delivery optionsThe GIANT Company this week announced launch of Ship2Me by GIANT and Ship2Me by Martin’s, giving customers access to an expanded assortment beyond traditional grocery categories all delivered directly to their home.

“Ship2Me by GIANT is a natural extension of our current grocery delivery options,” said John Ruane, senior vice president, omnichannel merchandising, The GIANT Company. “By offering access to complementary products not traditionally found in store, we are adding endless aisle shopping options for today’s busy families, all with the convenience of being delivered right to your door.”

Ship2Me gives more choices in categories including health and beauty, home décor, and other household items. Instead of picking up Ship2Me items at the store or having them delivered at a scheduled date and time, these items ship directly to customers from Ship2Me sellers.

All Ship2Me items have the option of free standard shipping, which takes between four and nine days. Ship2Me sellers may offer other shipping options such as Express or Next Day Delivery for an additional fee. Return shipping is free. There is no minimum order required.