Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 6, 2022

Happy Birthday, George!Join the Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg to celebrate the birth of the first president 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Enjoy cake and crafts for children while supplies last with paid admission. Children 5-7 can enjoy a free story time at 11 am with their parents on site and may stay for the paid tour and crafts.

Reading of local USCT namesThe regular monthly Culpeper Town Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the county administration building, North Main Street.

The council will consider a Black History Month proclamation and hear the reading of names of men who served with the U.S. Colored Troops. Those in attendance will be asked to stand during the reading of the names of the local men who fought for the United States of America during the Civil War that raged around Culpeper County.

County committee meetings on TuesdayCulpeper County Board Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The Personnel Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. with the Personnel Committee for discussion and consideration of potential implementation of a county meals tax.

The Personnel Committee will also discuss and consider recent legislation related to the legalization of marijuana. See agenda and documents at Boarddocs.

Commission to Combat Antisemitism Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate on the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

“Every Virginian deserves the protection of the law, and this commission will chart a course for our Commonwealth that leaves antisemitism in the past.

“Our Jewish friends and neighbors must know that we stand with them against the tide of hate and discrimination. I sincerely look forward to working with the passionate people selected for this commission on charting this new course so that everyone is respected regardless of their identity, color or creed,” he said in a statement.

“In the face of prejudice and injustice, we look forward to working with all Virginians in upholding the ideals of justice and equality embedded in the Declaration and the Constitution and ridding our communities of antisemitic harassment, violence, and discrimination,” said Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer Angela Sailor in a statement.

The Commission to Combat Antisemitism was created as an advisory commission for the Governor to study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust.

The commission will make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to reverse increasing antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth, according to release from Youngkin’s office.

Free laptops for veterans, spouses attending VCUThe Virginia Department of Veterans Services on Feb. 3 presented 30 laptops to Virginia Commonwealth University to give to eligible military veterans and spouses currently enrolled at the public college in Richmond.

DVS Military Education Workforce Initiative sponsored the program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The refurbished computers were provided through Tech for Troops, a Richmond nonprofit that provides computers to veterans. Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation provided funds for the program.

Last year, 225 laptop computers were donated to eligible student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and Tyler Community Colleges through this ongoing program.

“I am very pleased to join with Stephen Ross, VCU Director of Military Student Services, and his colleagues to provide these laptops to these student veterans and spouses,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade in a statement. “One of our primary is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce.”

VCU Military Student Services has had a great working relationship with Dept. of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation for quite some time, said VCU Director of Military Student Services Stephen Ross. “Partnering on this laptop donation initiative is one more opportunity for VCU to be part of something that moves the needle for our students. Having access to quality laptops is essential to our students so they can set the bar higher with their academic accomplishments. We are proud to be part of this impactful program,” he said.

“These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them,” said John Lesinski, Foundation Board chairman.

Orange County Library launches new appOrange County Public Library System patrons can literally have the facility at their fingertips 24 hours a day, seven days a week thanks to launch of the OCPLVA mobile app from Capira. This new app is available for both Apple and Android devices through their mobile application stores.

Using this app, patrons can browse the Library’s collection, place items on hold for pickup, view account status and renew checkouts, access the Library’s digital resources, receive phone notifications, and more. The app is also useful for in-person visits as it allows users to access a digital version of their library card. Families can even store all their library cards digitally in one place.

To find and download the new application, interested parties should search “OCPLVA” in their mobile application store.