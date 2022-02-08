Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 8, 2022

Invisible ink at museum’s ‘Hands on History’ this week

“Hands on History” this week at the Museum of Culpeper History will highlight how to make invisible ink from household items as part of the ongoing interactive series for children ages 2-5.

The free program runs 10:30-11 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 9—and the second Wednesday of each month—at the museum in the Train Depot. Experience fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past for the families of today. Each month features a different craft inspired by local history.

Discover why home-made invisible ink solutions act the way they do at this week’s installment. Reserve a spot at education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749. An REC Power of Change grant makes this program possible.

The museum continues to follow COVID masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask during the program.

Artifacts Roadshow, military book sale this Saturday at VA War Memorial

The Annual Artifacts Roadshow returns 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 to the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond.

Parking will be available onsite for this popular, free event where members of the public are invited to bring any military-related item from any era for a free expert review and preservation tips. The War Memorial will also be hosting its annual Military Book Sale featuring hundreds of slightly used books.

At the Roadshow, items seen by experts can range from uniforms, medals, flags, photos, memorabilia, swords, weapons and more.

Historic firearms and weapons can be reviewed. No live ammunition or ordinance allowed on premises. All weapons will be inspected and tagged for safety at the door prior to review. No appraisals or monetary evaluations will be given and there is a limit of five items per person.

Donations to nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation are appreciated. Participating at the Roadshow will be Jesse Smith, Virginia War Memorial curator, Robert House, noted military memorabilia and weapons expert, Warren Shindle, military historian and paper and photography items expert and Virginia War Memorial staff members.

February is School Board Recognition Month

Please take a minute to show appreciation for Culpeper County School Board members during the month of February, according to a release from the public school system.

Feb. 7-11 is National School Counseling Week, a time to honor and show appreciation to people working in the schools as a psychologist, counselor, physical therapist, case worker, speech language pathologist, behavior interventionist, occupational therapist & social worker.

Next week is Professional Technical Staff Appreciation week, which includes: ELL Parent Liaison, ESL Coach, ESL Registrar/Translator & Budget Analyst.

AARP Fraud Alert: when Cupid is a con

Whether via a dating app or somewhere else on the internet, online relationships are more common than ever. But beware, sometimes cupid is a con, according to an AARP Fraud Alert.

Red flags of a romance scam could include a person might propose chatting offline or profess their feelings before getting to know the other person. They may offer to visit if they can get money to help cover travel costs. They will then cancel those plans at the last minute, according to AARP.

Many victims don’t see the crime coming because they weren’t looking for love online to begin with and think “it just happened.” This is a common ploy for con artists. Remember, anytime a love interest or new friend never before seen asks for money, it’s most likely a scam.

To learn more about how to avoid falling for the wrong online suitor, join AARP Virginia for a virtual workshop, Online Romance Scams, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Register at aarp.cventevents.com/ORS02102022.