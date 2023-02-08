SAFE Boundaries Lunch & Learn virtual program

The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County is partnering with Services to Abused Families to host a Healthy Relationships and Boundaries Lunch & Learn at noon on Feb. 9.

SAFE will provide information about One Love Foundation, signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships, and scenarios for guiding youth on this topic.

This free virtual program is for parents, guardians and other professionals who work with youth in the area. Erica Jennjahn, a social worker with Rappahannock County Public Schools, will also present information about the various challenges today’s youth are coping with. After this Lunch & Learn, participants will be more equipped to guide the younger generation in the issues that are prevalent in the region, according to a release. Advanced registration is required. Contact bdowney@mhafc1.org.

After-Hours Mixer at

Legion Hall

Join the Culpeper Chamber, Culpeper Times and American Legion Post 330 for the first After Hours Social of 2023 happening 4-6 p.m. tonight at the legion hall, 14222 Rixeyville Rd.

Attendees will take a moment to honor Jeff Say, Culpeper Chamber President/CEO, for his contributions over the past three years as he moves onto another opportunity in the community, effective Feb. 14. There will be networking, refreshments, door prizes and more! Don’t forget business cards!

Weekend events from Culpeper Tourism

Feb. 10—Galentine’s Night Out at the Salted Lemon boutique featuring Erica from Linx offering permanent jewelry, all the shopping, and of course bubbly!

Feb. 10—Parents Night Out At Old Trade Brewery; adults enjoy a relaxing evening and celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early while their kids enjoy dinner, games, activities, and crafts at the Mulberry Event center on site.

Feb. 11—Galentine/Valentine Open House at Seek Lavender Farm offers unique and one-of-a-kind locally-made gifts, complimentary herbal bites and sips.

Feb. 11—Valentine’s Beer & Chocolate Day at Death Ridge Brewery offers live music, delicious local beer and wine, and of course, chocolate too!

Feb. 11—Galentine’s Party at The Sangria Bowl — LADIES NIGHT!!! Dress up and come out for a night of music, dancing, and cocktails, with DJ Javiwood playing all genres of music.

Feb. 11 & 12—The Princess & The Frog Valentine’s Event at Miss Minerva’s Tea Room is a Valentine’s Day Tea is for both children and adults.

Feb. 11—Valentine’s Dance at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Culpeper — Dance the night away with the Steel Peach Band.

Local students on dean’s list at Lee University

Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

Congratulations to these distinguished local scholars on earning this academic achievement, including local students Benjamin MacGowan of Warrenton and Jessica Berry of Locust Grove. Lee University is a private, Christian university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Graffiti House tour guide training this weekend

The Brandy Station Foundation is holding Graffiti House tour guide training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Rd. in Brandy Station.

Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to bsfgh1863@gmail.com for planning purposes. Brandy Station Foundation is an all-volunteer 501©-3 non-profit organization which operates the Civil War Graffiti House in Brandy Station.

29th Annual Irresistible Chocolates and Cabernet

Gray Ghost Winery is back with its irresistible paring event happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next two weekends, Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 18-19.

Treat friends and Valentines to the original and most popular winery event. Tickets include wine tasting, glass of wine of your choice, limited edition Valentine glass and a plate filled with chocolate desserts!

Live music will be on tap as well—Feb. 11-12: John Sweet; Saturday, Feb. 18 will be J. Michael Henry and Sunday, Feb. 19: Valerie Von Fange. Grayghostvineyards.com and 540 /937-4869.

School Division Events

Feb. 8-13

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar of events:

Feb. 8–School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Hwy, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

Feb. 9–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

Feb. 13–CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5 p.m.

Feb. 13–CCSB Talk about Budget, County Administration Office, 5:30 p.m.

February 13–Regular Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

Living the Dream Foundation meeting tonight

Living the Dream Foundation will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express Hotel. Please join them for a light dinner and help us in the planning of upcoming events. It’s hard to believe that it’s already February and time to finalize plans for a workshop at the S.E.E. center on Saturday, Feb. 25. And the 7th annual 5K and Walk for Hope is scheduled for Saturday April 22 at Yowell Meadow Park. The Eventbrite site is now up and active for people to buy advance tickets.

Healthy Culpeper partners meeting on Zoom

The next Healthy Culpeper virtual community partners meeting will be at noon today. Guest speaker will be Brenda Boggs, Community Integration Specialist, at the disAbility Resource Center. Join at us06web.zoom.us/j/87509752128

$100K lottery ticket purchased in Charlottesville

The Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball drawing brought out the winners in Virginia. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including a ticket that won $100,000 and five tickets that each won $50,000. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot, which came out to $754.6 million.

The $100,000 winning Virginia ticket was bought at: Speedway, 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

The $50,000 winning Virginia tickets were bought online by a player in Henrico and at Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main St. in Luray, Handy Mart in Winchester, 7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Rd. in Falls Church and Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal.