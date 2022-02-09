Culpeper-area community briefs for Feb. 9, 2022

Free virtual museum program: ‘Africulture’Agricultural consultant and agronomist Michael Carter Jr. will discuss “Africulture” in a free livestream program happening at 5 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 10.

The concept refers to “a myriad of principles, practices, plants and people of African descent that have contributed to agriculture from antiquity to the present day,” according to a release from event sponsor, The Museum of Culpeper History. The lecture will also address the food-ways of Africa that have shaped Virginia.

The program will stream live on the museum’s Facebook page at and will be recorded. See culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749.

Funding for this program is made possible by grants from Virginia Humanities and the M. Meade Palmer Memorial Fund at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

28th Annual Chocolates & CabernetEnjoy two romantic weekends Feb 12-13 and Feb. 19-20 at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Admission includes wine tasting, generous plate of chocolate desserts, glass of wine of your choice and a limited edition collectible Valentine’s glass. Live music all four dates—John Sweet Feb. 12, Valerie Von Fange Feb. 13 and Feb. 19 and Mike Henry on Feb. 20.

Discount early bird tickets on sale until the Thursday before the event. 540/937-4869 and grayghostvineyards.com

Planning Commission meeting tonightLocal planners will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 9 for their regular meeting in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

While this meeting is not open for comments, the public is invited to attend. Watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Paint and sip for Valentine’s DayReserve a spot by today’s deadline for an evening of painting, pizza, red or white beverages & yummy sweet treats from 6:30-9:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 at Elevate Culpeper, 107b East Davis St.

Valentine’s Day sweethearts will work together painting an image of the Moon & Sun on two 12”x12” canvases with step-by-step guidance that will make it fun and easy.

Seating is limited to six couples. Masks are recommended when not eating or drinking.

Heart Health Month programsPowell Wellness Center welcomes community members to free programs in February, Heart Health Month.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, blood pressure screenings will take place with support of Germanna Community College nursing students. No appointment is needed.

Then at noon on Feb. 22, Dr. J. Cullen Hardy, cardiologist at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, will answer questions on COVID-19 and heart health.

These programs will be in the cafe at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper. Masks are encouraged. Questions? Contact wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.

School Board committee meeting rescheduledThe Capital Planning Committee meeting scheduled for Feb. 9 has been canceled.

The next meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. on March 9 in the School Board Office.

Living the Dream Foundation meetingThe local suicide prevention and substance abuse resource group will host a 5K planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 10 at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express meeting room.

Join them for a light dinner and learn how to help with the 5K Walk for Hope on Saturday April 2 at Yowell Meadow Park.