Amissville winery wins gold in California contest

Gray Ghost Winery’s 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon earned Gold medal honors at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle wine competition in January, according to a recent release from the Amissville vineyard.

In a category dominated by West Coast wines, the local Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon was the only East Coast Cabernet to win Gold medal honors across 17 categories among more than 800 entries, the release stated.

This is the fifth consecutive year Gray Ghost has earned Gold medal status at the prestigious competition. Gray Ghost’s 2021 Chardonnay and 2020 Reserve Chardonnay were both awarded Silver.

The San Francisco Chronicle wine competition this year garnered over 5,800 entries from around the world. The Gray Ghost Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will be featured in a special awards publication on March 12.

One of Virginia’s oldest wineries, Gray Ghost has been growing grapes for 36 years and celebrates its 29th anniversary this year. Gray Ghost Winery is located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville and can be contacted at 540/937-4869. Winter tasting room hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Habitat work day this Saturday on Aspen Street

Culpeper Habitat for Humanity has started its next house build at 760 N. Aspen St in the town of Culpeper, and is recruiting volunteers.

The crew worked on site Wednesday and will be back at 10 a.m. this Saturday. Volunteers should park behind Found and Sons Funeral home and walk down the hill to the property. There is no place to park at the work site.

“This week we will be building forms for the footers. Tools will be provided. Hope to see you there,” says construction manager Jerry Martire.

Library to host anti-valentine teen event

The Culpeper Library invites youth in 6-12th grade to this opposite heart day event happening 3-4:30 p.m. this Friday, Feb 10.

Un-celebrate Valentine’s Day with games, food and friendship. No red or pink clothing. Meh. Sign up at 825-8691.

Local party taking applications for leadership roles

Culpeper County Republican Committee is accepting inquiries for anyone interested in running for the Chair or Vice Chair position.

Interested parties must fill out a filing form, available in the Main Street committee headquarters during business hours, or contact 540/219-3794 or CulpeperGOP1776@gmail.com. All forms must be turned in by 5 p.m. this Friday, according to a committee release.

Spanberger statement on State of the Union

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, released the following Tuesday night after President Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress:

“Tonight, I was encouraged to hear the President focus on lowering costs, investing in our physical infrastructure, and curbing the overdose and substance abuse crisis in our communities. These are some of the top priorities I have heard from the Virginians I represent. Additionally, I was glad to hear him acknowledge the urgency of protecting the rights of our fellow Americans — from reproductive rights to the right to vote.

“As a former CIA case officer and a Member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, I also appreciate the President’s recognition of the serious threats faced by the United States and our allies. The Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive behavior, Putin’s unrelenting brutality, and the rise of anti-democratic forces in western nations all underscore the need for strong U.S. global leadership. That’s why I commend the President and his national security team for rallying our security partners behind the people of Ukraine — and I look forward to continued support from the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans in Congress as we provide the Ukrainian military with the assistance it needs to win the war," Spanberger stated.

“In the weeks and months ahead, the President must find more common ground between Democrats and Republicans. Unfortunately, we continue to grapple with hyper-partisanship in the U.S. House — particularly on the issue of paying our nation’s bills and avoiding a debt ceiling default. Going forward, I’ll continue to remind my colleagues that Virginians — and the American people overall — expect us to resolve our differences, get things done, and provide more opportunity to the next generation of Americans," she said.

Local students on The Citadel dean's list

The Citadel dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher with no grade of incomplete or below a C for work in a semester.

Local cadets and students named to the dean's list include Cooper Morse of Culpeper and Sara Hume of Warrenton.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Grants for nonprofits from REC Power of Change

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative invites nonprofits to apply for funding from The Power of Change. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10.

REC customers support The Power of Change by rounding their electric bill to the next whole dollar each month, selecting a fixed amount to donate each month or a one-time donation.

“One of our core values is caring, and a significant way we demonstrate how we care for our communities is the collaboration with our members to raise funds to support local organizations serving those in need,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director—Communications and Public Relations.

Apply at thepowerofchange.org