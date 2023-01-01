Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 1 2023

Home heating financial help available

Applications will be accepted Jan. 2-March 15 for assistance with the cost of home heating fuel and heat utility bills.

Income eligible households can apply at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access, at 855/635-4370 or the Culpeper Social Services Department at 540/727-0372 ext. 371.

Assistance is based on the availability of funds, and income of all household members must be verified. An example of an eligible household would be a family of four with a monthly maximum income of $3,469.

New all-way stop installed in Lakeview

Town of Culpeper Public Works has coordinated with the Lakeview Homeowners Association to implement a new all-way stop intersection at Autumn Ridge Road and Dove Lane.

Advance warning signs are temporarily in place, however, motorists and pedestrians are asked to be alert while adjusting to the new traffic pattern. Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Emergency pipe work will close portion of Route 229

The southbound lanes of Route 229 in Culpeper County, between Route 630 (Jamesons Mill Road) and Route 631 (Muddy Run Lane) will be closed on Jan. 3 for four hours to perform an emergency pipe replacement, according to a Dec. 30 release from VDOT.

Water is not draining through the current pipe structure, causing ponding on the roadway which sometimes results in icy patches. Drivers can expect flaggers in the travel lanes to direct them around the work. Please be alert for workers near the roadway and use caution in the area.

Kaine backs funding for childhood

mental healthcare

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Susan Collins, members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions Committee, on Dec. 15, introduced the Investing in Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Act. The pandemic has exacerbated mental health challenges among children, according to a release from the senators’ offices. It has been reported that one in five children in Virginia experience mental health conditions.

“I’ve continuously said that the mental health impacts of COVID will be with us long after the public health emergency is over,” said Kaine. “That’s why it’s critical we’re providing our nation’s children, who are reporting alarming spikes in anxiety and depression, with the mental health support they need. This bill is going to help ensure children have access to mental health resources early in life so that we can try to prevent more severe mental health challenges from developing as they get older.”

The legislation reauthorizes the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health program at $50 million through Fiscal Year 2027—an increase in funding from the program’s original authorization of $20 million.

The program provides grants to human service agencies and nonprofits to develop, maintain, or enhance early intervention mental health programs and treatments for children from birth up to 12 years of age who have experienced trauma or are at high risk for mental health challenges. This program supports mental health care both for children at the first signs of mental or behavioral challenges and for children who have long suffered from these challenges.

Sunset Yoga at Wollam Gardens

Relax, unwind and stretch one’s senses at Sunset Yoga happening Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at at Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton.

Connect with nature, one’s body, and breath while moving through a steady yoga flow. From newbies to the most seasoned yogi, all are welcome.