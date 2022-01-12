Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 12, 2022

Blood donations desperately low

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment to give in the weeks and months ahead.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.

The Red Cross continues to confront relentless challenges due to COVID-19, including about a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations, according to an agency release. Additionally, the pandemic has contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross in a statement. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks and months ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Need of the Week: sugar, drinks, coffee

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: sugar, Hormel Compleats, drinks and coffee. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

Hands-on History today at the museum

The first 2022 installment of this interactive children’s program will take place from 10:30-11 a.m. today, Jan. 12 at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot.

The series, for ages 2-5, will be held monthly on second Wednesdays featuring a different craft inspired by local history. This week, find out how your child’s favorite candies can help them learn about geology.

The museum continues to follow COVID masking, cleaning and social distancing protocols for children’s programs. Participating children and their families are requested to mask during the program.

Know an amazing over-50 person?

Nominations for the 5 Over 50 awards are due this Friday, Jan. 14.

The 5 Over 50 celebration is Aging Together’s annual event in May that honors five individuals over the age of 50, one from each of our region’s counties, who have exemplified selfless service to their communities.

Know of an amazing person in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison or Rappahannock? Nominate at agingtogether.org.

Weigh in on regional transportation plan

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is accepting comments on the draft Regional Long Range Transportation Plan. The document identifies key transportation needs through analysis of regional demographic and baseline data trends within the context of statewide planning strategies, goals and funding mechanisms.

The primary purposes of the plan revision are to ensure that the region’s transportation network allows for, and encourages, the safe and efficient movement of people and goods, and to ensure that new and/or revised projects are included in order to maximize the plan’s value for transportation funding through the Smart Scale, Revenue Sharing, Transportation Alternatives and other funding sources available through the Commonwealth Transportation Board, Virginia Department of Transportation and Department of Rail and Public Transportation, according to a release.

The draft plan is at rrregion.org/2045RLRP. Comments are requested via email to planinfo@rrregion.org by Feb. 9.

Public comment and participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the American with Disabilities Act or persons who require free translation services should contact RRRC at 540/829-7450 or planinfo@rrregion.org. If hearing impaired, telephone 1-800-552-7917 (TTY) or 7-1-1.