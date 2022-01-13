Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 13, 2022

Volunteers needed to pick up wreaths

Volunteers are needed to help with the retirement starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 15 of more than 8,500 wreaths placed last month at Culpeper National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.

Registration is not needed or required for wreath retirement in the old section of the historic cemetery on U.S. Avenue.

Each balsam wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation for local veterans, donated by a private citizen or organization. A small volunteer army lovingly placed the wreaths on the graves as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy, according to a post from Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery.

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When volunteers say the name of a veteran out loud while placing the wreath, their memory lives on

This year’s pesticide-free wreaths will serve a secondary purpose—many will be ear-marked for giving to local farms that are welcome to take what they can use.

Wreaths Across America would like to thank the dedicated volunteers for their incredible commitment to the mission throughout all of 2021. From the local volunteers, local officials, professional truck drivers and many more, each person has played an important a part in the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Open House at Carver Center campus

New Pathways Tech, a non-profit Career and Technical Education school in Culpeper County, will host a Community Open House 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Jan 15 to promote enrollment in upcoming courses.

The school is located on the Carver Center Campus behind the main school at, 9440 James Madison Highway.

Course options include Machining Certification Training, CNC Milling Credential Program, Machining Skills and SolidWorks CAD Software Certification. BECOME A MACHINIST TODAY and earn National Institute of Metalworking Skills credentials, along with Germanna Community College credits.

Meet New Pathways instructors, students and staff at this casual open house event. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

2021 White House Christmas ornaments discounted in price

The front of the 2021 ornament captures Robert H. Laessig’s lovely painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree. Laessig was a talented designer with American Greetings. The ornaments through Madison County Republican Women are now only $20 each.

To order the ornament for your collection, contact Anne Farmer at 540/923-4109 or Deb Hunter 540/923-4810. Only a few left!

Support school nutrition at Martin’s

The GIANT Company has announced the return of its Feeding School Kids initiative.

From now through Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their grocery purchases to their nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public schools’ food programs.

Launched last year to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities it serves, The GIANT Company together with its customers raised more than $3.3 million in 2021.

“School food programs are critical to fighting food insecurity and ensuring children receive regular, nutritious meals,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company, in a statement. “Thanks to the generous support of our customers, we are proud to bring back our Feeding School Kids initiative in support of our local schools and their hunger relief efforts. Together, we are directly impacting local school food programs from something as simple as paying off student lunch debt to providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.”

This year, The GIANT Company will donate $250,000 to the program. Through the Feeding School Kids initiative, school districts have been able to use the funds to support meal programs such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries, and supplying extra weekend meals.