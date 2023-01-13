Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 13, 2022

Celebrate Hugh Mercer’s birthday

Celebrate the birthday of Revolutionary War Brigadier General and physician Hugh Mercer at a free party happening noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 15, at Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. in Fredericksburg.

Mercer, born January 16, 1726 in Scotland, fought at the Battle of Culloden during the Jacobite uprising, and later emigrated to America.

During the American Revolution, Mercer died of wounds suffered at the Battle of Princeton in January, 1777.

Celebrate his birthday at an open house featuring live bagpipe and harp tunes, a complimentary tour and refreshments. For more information, call 540/373-3362.

Stevensburg Town Hall meeting

Join Stevensburg residents from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 to learn about important issues impacting the Stevensburg District and Culpeper County.

This is an open forum to hear from Susan Gugino, Stevensburg District member of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, and ask questions. The program will be held at Kildee Farm, 19295 Batna Rd. in Culpeper.

The forum is free to attend; RSVP required at Stevensburg Town Hall with Supervisor Gugino on Eventbrite. Submit questions to Sgugino@culpepercounty.gov or 540/222-3231.

Parents Night Out in Brandy Station

Old Trade Brewery is hosting Parents Night Out from 5-9 p.m. tonight on site at 13270 Alanthus Rd in Brandy Station.

They will offer four hours of caretaking for ages 4-12 in the new Mulberry venue, including GoNoodle Dancing, crafts, games, dinner and a movie with popcorn bar for the kiddos while adults enjoy an evening at the brewery just steps away with live music by Drew Dodson. Register at oldtradebrewery.com.

This weekend’s offerings at the Packard Theater

January’s free screenings weekends in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper celebrate the magic of the National Film Registry, featuring titles that are culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.

Startino off this weekend is, “Shaft” (MGM, 1971), showing at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Gordon Parks directed this often violent detective film starring Richard Roundtree. The success of the film led to a series of action films with African-American leads, a genre that became known as “Blacksploitation,” including a number of Shaft sequels. Isaac Hayes sets the mood with the Oscar winning theme song. Color, 100 minutes. Rated R.

Then at 2 p.m. on Saturday, it’s “The Little Mermaid” (Disney, 1989). The story of mermaid Ariel who, against her father’s wishes, makes contact with humans. This film led to a resurgence in the popularity of Disney feature cartoons, due in part to the great musical score and songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Color, 83 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for, “The Sting,” (Universal, 1973). Robert Redford and Paul Newman team up for a second time as a couple of con men seeking to outdo mobster Robert Shaw. Marvin Hamlisch provided the score that tapped into ragtime music and made Scott Joplin a star again. Color, 129 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted. Wearing face masks is recommended as the theater is open to 100% capacity. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

Can Democrats Succeed in Rural America?

Guest speaker Anthony Flaccavento, co-founder of the Rural-Urban Bridge Initiative, will give a presentation at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 14 at Orange County Democratic Committee HQ, 111 Chapman St. in Orange.

Flaccavento is a farmer, author and rural development consultant living in Abingdon, the heart of Virginia’s Appalachian coalfields. He ran as a Democrat for Congress (VA-9) in 2018. Join in person or virtually. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. The Zoom “room” opens at 9:45.

VA conservation program today at library

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a workshop 10 a.m. to noon today at the Culpeper Library to provide homeowners and contractors an introduction to the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program. The statewide program provides 80% reimbursement payments for certain landscape solutions addressing erosion and stormwater such as rain gardens, dry swales, conservation landscaping, rainwater cisterns.

The workshop will also be held Jan. 26 at the Orange Public Works building and Feb. 2 at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Greene County. Register at 540/825-8591 or RichardJ@culpeperswcd.org.

SNP Trust presents nature-inspired film fest

Shenandoah National Park Trust will present the 2023 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival March 5-6 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Ever dreamed of skiing through white powder in the Alpines, biking through Mexico, encountering gorillas in the jungle, or slacklining through the clouds? Then the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is the place to experience those dreams—from your seat. For over 20 years, the Banff World Tour has come to Charlottesville for immersion in mountain sports, adventure and culture through short films from around the world.

Tickets will go on sale to at 10 a.m. today at theparamount.net, at the Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, one hour before each event or call the Box Office at 434/979-1333. See snptrust.org/banff for more information.

The Shenandoah National Park Trust is an official nonprofit partner of Shenandoah National Park, providing strategic investments in programs and initiatives that help protect, enhance, and preserve the resources of the Park for all to enjoy for this and future generations. Profits from Banff Film Festival tickets support these programs and initiatives, from protecting black bears and other native flora and fauna to bringing kids and artists to the Park, funding seasonal positions and professional internships and more.