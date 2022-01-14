Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 14, 2022

CRI, Chamber to cut ribbon on fashion boutique

A Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Cleopatra Vaughn will be held at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 14 on site at the design studio and boutique, 201 Waters Places Suite 107 in Culpeper.

Join owner Elith Williams, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. to welcome this new downtown shop specializing in custom women’s fashions, alterations, home décor and sewing classes. 571/384-1006 or cleopatravaughn.com.

Community service organization free dinner

Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in the Jeffersonton Baptist Church fellowship hall, 18498 Springs Rd.

There is no cost to attend and all are invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner. The program speaker will be Libbi Moore from the local nonprofit VolTran Volunteer Transportation Service.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place.

Attendees also get to know others in the community while helping in community. New members and visitors, young or old, are always welcome There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Job Fair Saturday at horse farm

Childhelp is seeking qualified, passionate, mission-driven professionals who are looking for a career that has the potential to positively impact the lives of children in a therapeutic, home-like, horse farm environment as members of the Direct Care Staff team.

A job fair will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Jan 15 at Childhelp’s Alice C. Tyler Village off of Route 3 in Lignum. The facility will open its doors and give the community a look inside.

The job fair will feature presentations from Childhelp leaders and information about out Direct Care Staff job opportunities. Register for the event on Eventbrite, arrive in professional dress and bring a resume with three professional references. Apply directly at Childhelp.org/Careers 540/729-0191.

Virtual program about Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Reenactor John W. McCaskill brings his History Alive! program to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture at 1 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 to virtually celebrate this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

McCaskill will tell the stories of individuals that fought to end racial segregation in the southern United States and discrimination against African Americans.

This month’s program celebrates King’s legacy and chronicles several key events during the last five years of his life. The program is free, but registration is required at nmaahc.si.edu/events/upcoming

Foundation grants $80K to C’ville gallery

Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville is pleased to announce an $80,000 grant over two years from the New York–based Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. The grant will be used to support the gallery’s exhibitions and artist programming in 2022 and 2023.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by the Andy Warhol Foundation through its support of the gallery,” said Executive Director and Chief Curator Kristen Chiacchia in a statement. “I am personally honored by the Foundation’s acknowledgement of our strong exhibitions and artist programming. This grant allows SSG to continue fulfilling its mission to elevate art and artists in Central Virginia and beyond.”

The grant will assist in funding over 25 exhibitions, an artist-in-residence opportunity, and numerous artist-led community programs such as lectures, tours, classes, and hands-on art-making workshops.

Second Street Gallery also received significant funding this past year from Rebuild VA, the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band, and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation through an Enriching Communities grant in support of its programs.