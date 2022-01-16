Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 16, 2022

Lynchburg pastor to speak at local NAACP MLK event The Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Branch 7058 NAACP will host its annual birthday celebration for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) virtually again this year.

The program honoring and celebrating the civil rights icon from Atlanta will air at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at naacpculpeper.org, on their Facebook page and YouTube.

This year’s theme is “Living Out the Legacy After the Dream.” Speakers will include the Rev. Dr. Owen Caldwell, pastor of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg. Caldwell is also the Rosel Schewel Distinguished Chair for Education at the University of Lynchburg.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. will share remarks for the program along wiith NAACP Life Member John Doyle, and Dr. Laurel Blackmon, chair of the NAACP Culpeper Education Committee.

MLK closures: town and county governmentIn observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Town of Culpeper Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17. There will be no refuse collection on Monday. Trash from Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Culpeper County government offices will be closed including the library here and in Orange County as well for the state and federal observance of the birthday of the civil rights icon and pastor from Atlanta.

CCPS holiday break, workday, Jan. 17-18There will be no school for students and staff of Culpeper County Public Schools this Monday, Jan. 17 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. There will also be no school Jan. 18 for a teacher and staff workday.

Dr. King Day of Service to help Orange Food PantryThe Orange County Democratic Committee is once again hosting a food drive in honor of the Rev. Dr. King’s life and legacy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 17 in support of Love Outreach Food Pantry.

The drop off location is 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange, across the street from the Town of Orange Police Department.

Items needed: cereal, mac & cheese, can fruit, can meat, can vegetables, tomato items, can beans, spaghetti sauce, can soup, jelly, peanut butter, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pancake mix, syrup, salt & pepper, rice, dry beans, hygiene products, diapers.

Join fellow Democrats in helping local neighbors struggling in this time of economic hardship exacerbated by the pandemic. All non-perishable items are welcome.

For questions or to volunteer, contact Ellen Wessel by phone or text, 540/222-3439. Masks required. Snow make-up date is Saturday, Jan. 22.

Jefferson descendant to speak for Martin Luther King Jr. DayFor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, join Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society at 7 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 17 on Facebook Live to hear from Monticello’s first Public Relations & Community Engagement Officer.

Gayle Jessup White is the first descendant of Thomas Jefferson and the enslaved community to be employed by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, an award-winning journalist, and the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society’s newest board member.

She will discuss the journey to reclaim her heritage and share what the historical society has planned in 2022 to promote and embrace all local history.

Register in advance at the Society Facebook page to receive a confirmation email.

Share Dr. King’s Dream with childrenThe National Museum of African American History & Culture, a Smithsonian institution, is offering guided activities and resources for children ages four and older for MLK Day.

Honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy by cultivating the next generation of dreamer-activists. Families and educators can teach children about the civil rights leader’s legacy with an activity booklet, “Martin Had a Dream. What’s Yours?” available online at nmaahc.si.edu/sites/default/files/mlk-day-resources.pdf

This dynamic Martin Luther King Jr. Day resource guide includes prompts for making art inspired by Dr. King’s vision, discussion questions, an exploration of Museum objects related to Dr. King, video resources for talking about race and racism with children, and a recommended reading list.