Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 17, 2023

Program tonight on Stonehaven commercial plans

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist, 18498 Springs Rd., in Culpeper County.

The evening will begin with dinner followed by program speaker, Christopher Saadeh from Saadeh Partners, LLC. He will speak about the planned commercial development at Stonehaven, former Clevenger’s Corner project, near the intersection of Route 211 and Route 229.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. There is no cost to attend. New members or visitors, school age to senior citizen age, are always welcome. Contact 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org for more information.

Madison GOP Chili Fest tonight

Susan Cobb, President of the Virginia Federation of Republican Women and journalist and news analyst Craig Johnson will be guest speakers at Madison County Republican Women’s 23rd Annual Chili Festival 6-8 p.m. tonight at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd.

The meeting will feature chili with sides and desserts by GOP Women members. Dinner donation is $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For details, call 540/923-4109.

Local government meetings this week

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

Culpeper Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the Economic Development Center.

Joint Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The Orange County Economic Development Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Economic Development Office, 109 W. Main St. in Orange.

Division events Jan. 17-Jan. 30

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Jan. 17: Special Education Advisory Committee, Culpeper County High School Studio, 6:30 pm (to attend virtually, contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org)

Jan. 17: Culpeper County School Board Admin Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

Jan. 18: Culpeper County Public Schools Spelling Bee, Yowell Elementary School Gym, 6:30 pm (Make-up date 1/25/2023)

Jan. 28: Tri-County Honor Band Concert, Eastern View High School Auditorium, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30: CCSB Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

Ott named to dean’s list at Penn. Western

Pennsylvania Western University recently announced a local student, Zoe Ott, of Culpeper, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.

Over 3,500 students earned placement on the Dean’s List for earning earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40 in a minimum of12 graded credits

Toastmasters open house tonight at library

To celebrate the end of virtual meetings, Culpeper Toastmasters is hosting an in-person open house at 5:45 p.m. tonight at the Culpeper County Library.

Guest speakers will be Leilani DeWitt with the D.C.-area Toastmasters and Culpeper County Supervisor David Durr, a former Toastmaster. The public is invited to visit, enjoy refreshments, learn about Toastmasters and listen to these two superb guest speakers. Visit culpeper.toastmastersclubs.org for more details.

CTEC open house for rising 10th and 11th graders

Culpeper Technical Education Center is hosting an Open House for all rising sophomores and juniors 5-7 p.m. tonight. Students and their families can see the facility, meet teachers and learn how to apply and register.

Applications will be open Jan. 18-Feb. 6 at culpepertec.org for emergency medical technician, healthcare technician, automotive and cosmetology. General registration opens Feb. 8 for all other classes including culinary, cybersecurity, drafting, HVAC, electrical and carpentry.

Local students on dean’s list at Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College recently named local students among the 550 on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List announced by Provost Dr. Leona A. Sevick.

Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average.

Students listed were: Cheyenne Barlow of Culpeper, health and exercise science major; Magdalena Broderick of Warrenton, professional writing major; Emma Corbin of Brightwood, business administration major; Diana Fewell of Bealeton, digital media arts major; Sabrina Hillegass of Burr Hill, biochemistry major; Elizabeth Hipp of Warrenton, health and exercise science major; Mikayla Kzinowek of Culpeper, computer science major; Cesar Martinez of Bealeton, business administration major; Anna Mazurowski of Barboursville, English major; Mackenzie Plunkett of Warrenton, business administration major; Jillian Rife of Culpeper, business administration major; Shelby Robinson of Culpeper, psychology major; Raegan Scott of Rixeyville, psychology major; Summer Shifflett of Orange, psychology major; Shifa Tewari of Culpeper, liberal studies major; Luke Wintersgill of Madison, mathematics major and Chancen Woodruff of Huntly, history and political science major.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college.