Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 18, 2022

Food Needs of the Week: Ramen, drinks, canned fruit

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: Ramen, individually wrapped snacks, canned fruit, drinks and coffee. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Human Services boards to meet on Wednesday

The regular monthly board meeting of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, Jan. 19 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Culpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office to offer this community program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Jan. 18.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults teaches people how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered will include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

The class is free and includes a lunch. Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org to sign up.

Free on Zoom: 6 Pillars of Brain Health Aging Together program

Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, facilitated by Aging Together, is sponsoring a special program this week.

The 6 Pillars of Brain Health will be offered at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 20 on Zoom.

AARP Virginia State Office volunteer community ambassador David Hunt will give the presentation on activities that support brain health. He is a former special education teacher and school administrator who retired in 2017 as regional principal for Virginia Dept. of Corrections.

Register for the free class at agingtogether.org

Culpeper Astronomy Club

This star-gazing group meets 6:30-7:45 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month at Culpeper County Library. The club is open to all ages. Come learn about the universe and get the chance to see it through a telescope.

Community service organization free dinner, program tonight

Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the Jeffersonton Baptist Church fellowship hall, 18498 Springs Rd.

There is no cost to attend and all are invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner. The program speaker will be Libbi Moore from the local nonprofit VolTran Volunteer Transportation Service.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place.

Attendees also get to know others in the community while helping in community. New members and visitors, young or old, are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.