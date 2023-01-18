Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 18, 2023

Carver Diamond Jubilee luncheon

in Madison

George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association will celebrate its 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee in Madison County with a luncheon at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the firehouse at 1223 N. Main St.

The theme is, “Telling Our Story: Let the Music Play.”

Highlights of the program will include a display of Madison County advocates for Carver in the 1940s in addition to music as a characteristic of Carver’s success, according to a release from Carver 4-County Museum curator Terry Miller. Featured Carver musicians will be Madison-born John “Dykes” Hunter, Edward “Skip” Gordon (Orange county native) and others who started a high school band in 1957 called The Jazz Hoppers.

The band members while still in high school at Carver—a Black regional school during segregation—performed throughout the region, including on the Milt Grant show in Washington, D.C.

Their instruments will be on display at the jubilee luncheon .

GWC Regional High School operated from 1949-1968. Jubilee luncheon tickets are $15. RSVP by Feb. 13 to carver4cm@gmail.com and with any questions.

Mom2Mom diaper giveaways upcoming

The Culpeper nonprofit, Mom2Mom, served 261 families in 2022, providing nearly 10,000 free diapers at various giveaways.

Well, they’re back. Diaper and baby wipe giveaways will be held 4-6 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Free Clinic of Culpeper, 610 S. Laurel St, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 24 at Paint It Orange art studio, 137 Caroline St., across from Advanced Auto Parts. Mom2Mom will also host a story time fundraiser during that event.

The nonprofit will also distribute personal care items while supplies last, no questions asked.

Wreath retirement at Culpeper National Cemetery

Starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 21 at Culpeper National Cemetery, the public is invited to help remove the more than 7,300 wreaths placed on graves for Wreaths Across America Day.

There is not a ceremony for wreath retirement. Volunteers should bring gloves to protect their hands and a rake or pole for carrying more wreaths.

Wreath removal will occur at both the new and old sides of Culpeper National Cemetery, where parking is limited. Volunteers are encouraged to park in town and walk over. Billy Wise and Poorville Roll-Off of Reva will provide roll-offs.

Maroon Solar open house in Brandy Station

Project leaders with Strata Energy’s Culpeper County project, Maroon Solar, will host an open house from 5-8 p.m. tonight at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. Citizens are invited to learn more about the project and meet the team.

The company said it looks forward to speaking with attendees and encouraged them to bring a friend, neighor and ask questions. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Stevensburg Town Hall meeting Saturday

Join Stevensburg residents from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 21 to learn about important issues impacting the Stevensburg District and Culpeper County.

This is an open forum to hear from Susan Gugino, Stevensburg District member, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, and ask questions. The program will be held at Kildee Farm, 19295 Batna Rd. in Culpeper.

It is free to attend. RSVP is required at Stevensburg Town Hall with Supervisor Gugino on Eventbrite. Submit questions to Sgugino@culpepercounty.gov or 540/222-3231.

Culpeper Minutemen DAR seeks info on founders

Culpeper Minute Men National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 100th Birthday in 2023.

The local history group is looking for descendants and close friends of its founding members. Any pictures or anecdotes would be appreciated. Kindly address responses to darculpeperminutemen@gmail.com.

The founding members of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter DAR were: Mary Coons Bickers, Berkeley Gilkeson Calfee (Organizing Regent), Lizzie Nelson Chelf, Mary Magill Coleman, Lilian Adele Covington, Ellen Strother Gaines, Nannie Langhorne Jennings, Blanche N. Leavell, Lucie Browning Leavell, Leslie Nalle Parker, Kate Flint Perry, Fannie Nalle Porterfield, Fannie Keith Payne Ratrie, Tanner Somerville, Minnie B. A. Roberts, Anna Coons Strother, Crimora Yancey Payne Thrift, Mary Catherine Payne Waite, Georgie Wine and Adella Yowell.

Two from Culpeper on Southern NHU dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University congratulated local students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. They included Donna Hersan and Jasmine Bolson of Culpeper.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. It offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.