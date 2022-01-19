Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 19, 2022

Spanberger 7th District kick-off in CulpeperJoin Rep. Abigail Spanberger for her Culpeper Campaign Kickoff for election to Virginia’s 7th District.

Meet with the local congresswoman, ask questions, and sign her campaign petition from 3 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 22 at Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Lake Rd. Culpeper. Sponsored by the Culpeper County Democratic Committee. All are welcome; masks encouraged.

Culpeper public engagement event at Lenn ParkThe Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Dept. will host a public engagement event on the Comprehensive Plan Update at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 20 in the Community Building at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.

Another community engagement event will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Rd.

Register at web.culpepercounty.gov/ and check out the new Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department Facebook page.

The department is monitoring the recent COVID surge and the weather and will provide notification if any of the events are cancelled.

Bible study Wednesday morningAll are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786 for information.

Winter forage conference Thursday at Carver CenterThe Virginia Forage and Grassland Council Winter Forage Conference will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Carver Center in Culpeper County.

In-person attendance for the local program is at capacity, but the conference will be livestreamed at vaforages.org

The Green Side of Beef: Defending Grassland Agriculture will explore challenges faced by the livestock industry as it seeks to be—and to be understood as—part of the solution to our global environmental problems.

Nicolette Hahn Niman, a former vegetarian turned rancher, is keynote speaker. Once an environmental attorney who fought against the livestock industry, Niman now writes and travels widely, making the case that beef can not only be sustainable, but that grazing lands can play an important role in preserving water quality, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting wildlife.

Dr. Alan Franzluebbers, a USDA Professor of Soil Ecology with NC State University, will also speak on surprising new research with implications for managing nutrients on pasture, as well as discussing the role of healthy grasslands in sequestering carbon.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to give free webinarThe Museum of Culpeper History will offer a free webinar on a little known and surprising chapter of history of slavery in Virginia on at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Alan Shaw Taylor will share research from his book, “The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia,” which examines escapes by enslaved people from Virginia to British warships operating in Chesapeake Bay during the War of 1812. The book also examines their resettlement as free people in Nova Scotia and Trinidad, and the consequences of this story.

Taylor is a professor of history at the University of Virginia, where he holds the history department’s Thomas Jefferson Foundation Chair in American History. His published work has been twice awarded the Pulitzer Prize in American History. He received the prize in 2014 for The Internal Enemy.

The program will stream live on the Museum of Culpeper History Facebook page.