Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 19, 2023

REC donates to food pantry in Orange County

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced on Jan. 18 that it recently donated $500 to the Love Outreach Food Pantry of Orange County.

The money was made available from the cash prize REC received for winning first place in the Town of Orange Holiday Parade.

The donation was presented to the food pantry by the Rotary Club of Orange County. The cooperative worked in conjunction with the Rotary Club to ensure the money went to a group that would help the community.

“We felt it was the right thing to do — to donate this money back into the community,” stated Jeff Henry, Director of Member Services and Community Relations at REC’s Culpeper office.

JoAnn Tolbert, Board Director at the food pantry, added, “It’s quite a blessing. It shows us how much REC cares about the community and Orange County.”

Tolbert also noted that the $500 will allow the pantry to feed 300 families in Orange County for a month.

Local students on

Belmont U. dean’s list

Belmont University recently announced local students listed to the Fall 2022 semester dean’s list. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Making the dean’s list from the area were Colette Semon of Amissville, Aliyah Smith of Warrenton and Laura Williams of Madison.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees. With a focus on whole person formation and data-informed social innovation, Belmont is committed to forming diverse leaders of character equipped to solve the world’s complex problems. www.belmont.edu.

Windmore Pen-to-Paper prompts, anthology

The 2022 Anthology of the Pen-to-Paper writers, “Some Other Words, by Windmore,” is available on Amazon in paperback and on Kindle as well as ebook versions on SmashWord.com.

Pen-to-Paper, a writing group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, met Jan. 3 with sixteen people attending. Everyone who wished to read their stories were able to do so. The prompts were: “The worst driver I’ve ever known” and “Describe your first brush with Danger.”

They led to some wonderful stories, including two that involving car malfunctions that could be included in either category of prompt, according to a Windmore release. The group was able to offer suggestions for edits and additions. The authors also discussed illustrations for books they had published. Several members of the group are in the process of publishing their first book and they discussed how much they had accomplished. Other writers discussed how their newly published books are selling.

Pen-to-Paper meets the first Tuesday of each month at 10:15 a.m. in the conference room of the Culpeper County Library and the first Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the library. Writers of all ages and abilities are welcome. All who are interested in writing, talking with other authors, or want to find Beta Readers are welcome to attend. All that is needed is the desire to start writing, or learning about putting writing into print. Contact Pen-to-Paper@windmorefoundation.org.

Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities in November.

Inductees included local students Eric Johnson of Gordonsville, attending Old Dominion University; Kyle Dargis of Warrenton, Virginia Military Institute and Zachary Brown of Culpeper, Virginia Military Institute.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society was founded in Lexington Dec. 3, 1914 by a group of 15 students and faculty members, to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.

Honoring Black, native patriots in Revolution

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution will be honoring the African American and Native American soldiers who fought for the colony’s freedoms from Britain 1775-1783.

The time has been planned for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Yowell Meadow Park. In the event of bad weather, an alternative location will be added.

Special speaker this year will be Kay Slaughter, descendant of Culpeper Minutemen Capt. Phillip Slaughter, speaking about her ancestor, and the enslaved man, Spencer Slaughter, who traveled with him.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will recognize some of the descendants of Spencer Slaughter, according to chapter Historian Charles Jameson.