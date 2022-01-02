Culpeper area community briefs for Jan. 2, 2022

Christmas tree pick-up is Monday

To reduce volume in the Culpeper County waste stream, discarded Christmas trees will not be picked up with the normal trash after the end of the 2021 Christmas season.

Town of Culpeper Public Works personnel will pick up discarded Christmas trees this Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 10. Trees put out on regular trash days will be left at curbside for pickup on the two days.

Apartment complexes and housing developments normally served only by a dumpster or trash pickup contractor will also be able to participate in this recycling effort. Residents and businesses in the Town of Culpeper are requested to place their trees at curbside or next to the dumpsters on the above days.

The trees will be removed and mulched, thereby reducing the town’s contribution to the county waste stream. All residents and businesses of the Town are requested and urged to assist in this effort.

Blessing of the Waters on SaturdayThe public is welcome to attend a ceremony called Blessing of the Waters, to be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 12: 30 p.m., at the gazebo at Lake Pelham behind the Ole Country Store, 18019 Ole Country Store Drive in Culpeper, right off Rt. 29.