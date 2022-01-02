Culpeper area community briefs for Jan. 2, 2022

Christmas tree pick-up is Monday
To reduce volume in the Culpeper County waste stream, discarded Christmas trees will not be picked up with the normal trash after the end of the 2021 Christmas season.
Town of Culpeper Public Works personnel will pick up discarded Christmas trees this Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 10. Trees put out on regular trash days will be left at curbside for pickup on the two days.
Apartment complexes and housing developments normally served only by a dumpster or trash pickup contractor will also be able to participate in this recycling effort. Residents and businesses in the Town of Culpeper are requested to place their trees at curbside or next to the dumpsters on the above days.
The trees will be removed and mulched, thereby reducing the town’s contribution to the county waste stream. All residents and businesses of the Town are requested and urged to assist in this effort.
Blessing of the Waters on SaturdayThe public is welcome to attend a ceremony called Blessing of the Waters, to be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 12: 30 p.m., at the gazebo at Lake Pelham behind the Ole Country Store, 18019 Ole Country Store Drive in Culpeper, right off Rt. 29.
The Orthodox Christian ceremony takes about 30 minutes and commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ.
All are also invited to attend Divine Liturgy on the same day in the parish Hall of St. Stephen’s Church on North East Street in Culpeper. Service is at 10 a.m.
Chili Festival in Madison this monthBeat the cold at Madison County Republican Women’s 22nd Annual Chili Festival.
The event will be held 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
The meeting will feature a variety of great chili dishes with all the fixings, and desserts by our members. Guest Speaker to be announced. Dinner $10. Contact 540/923-4109.
Riding club chapter seeks horse loversOlder than 21 and interested in meeting other horse lovers, having lots of fun, and improving riding and equine management skills along the way?
Consider joining the Piedmont chapter of the Old People Riding Club. This is a national organization that follows the principles of the United States Pony Clubs. There are OPRC chapters all over the country.
OPRC-Piedmont is centered in Fauquier and Culpeper counties, but has members from as far away as Richmond.
OPRC-Piedmont is open to all disciplines of riding and has mounted activities at least twice a month. These include lessons in dressage, trail obstacles, poles and cavaletti, stable management, and jumping.
OPRC-Piedmont also has regular informal musical quadrilles and trail rides along with several unmounted activities. Its annual general meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Jeffersonton Community Center.
Adults interested in the club are invited to attend; masks will be required. The annual membership fee is $55, or $30 for a social membership for those who won’t be participating in mounted events. oprcpiedmont.org
Third Annual ‘Dead of Winter’ 5KThis yearly active event at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville will be cold, no doubt, but participants can sleep late, let it warm up a little and then race a cross country 5K.
Dead of Winter run starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 on site at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, off of Route 229 in Culpeper County.
To take the chill off, hot chocolate will be served around a roaring campfire at the finish line next to the pavilion. Tickets are $25 Early Bird Special through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 at runsignup.com; $30 Jan. 11-through 9 a.m. on January 29 and $35 on race day.