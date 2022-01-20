Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 20, 2022

Recovery Center releases free meeting schedule

The S.E.E. Recovery Center in downtown Culpeper is now offering an array of free, recovery-oriented groups, meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery.

A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday to assist with questions about attending appropriate groups or other services at the center next to the National Cemetery at 710 U.S. Ave.

All community members are welcome to come to the S.E.E. to learn and grow in recovery from all of life’s challenges and to connect with others to create a community of wellness.

Current hours are 8 a.m. 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Questions? Contact 540/825-3366 or SEERecovery@rrcsb.org.

Quilting workshop Sunday at Elevate

Elevate Culpeper is an elevated workplace that promotes community, entrepreneurship, work/life balance, growth, inclusivity and creativity upstairs at 107b E. Davis St.

Stop by 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday to check out their artist of the month, Joy Rozwadowski.

Sign up for the Red Cardinal Quilting Workshop 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 23.

County committee meetings today

The Culpeper County E911 Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. today, Jan. 20 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

The Public Safety Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Spanberger’s 7th District kickoff in Culpeper

Join Rep. Abigail Spanberger for her Culpeper campaign kickoff for re-election to Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Meet with the local congresswoman, ask questions, and sign her campaign petition from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road in Culpeper.

The event is sponsored by the Culpeper County Democratic Committee. All are welcome; masks are encouraged.

Town & County Interaction Committee

This committee of board of supervisor and town council members will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 21 in Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. is committee chairman. See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Orange Food Drive, with Spanberger meet & greet

The Orange County Democratic Committee is hosting a food drive in honor of the Rev. Dr. King’s life and legacy from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Jan. 22 in support of Love Outreach Food Pantry.

The event was rescheduled from Monday due to snow. The food drop off location is 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange, across the street from the Town of Orange Police Department.

Items needed: cereal, mac & cheese, can fruit, can meat, can vegetables, tomato items, can beans, spaghetti sauce, can soup, jelly, peanut butter, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pancake mix, syrup, salt & pepper, rice, dry beans, hygiene products, diapers.

Join fellow Democrats in helping local neighbors struggling in this time of economic hardship exacerbated by the pandemic. Masks required. The food drive will be held with a meet-and-greet with Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Orange Democrats are also organizing a petition-signing drive Saturday to get the congresswoman qualified for the 2022 ballot.