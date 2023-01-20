Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 20, 2023

"Goonies," "Iron Man" in Packard Campus Theater

January’s free screenings weekends in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper celebrate the magic of the National Film Registry, featuring titles that are culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.

Starting off the weekend is the silent movie, “Wings” (Paramount, 1927), showing at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Carla Bow and Charles “Buddy” Rogers star in a love story set during the Great War. The film won the first Oscar for Best Picture. B&W, 111 minutes. Silent with musical accompaniment by Ben Model.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, come see, “Goonies” (Warner Bros, 1985). Inspired by the success of treasure seeking films such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," it is about a group of kids that have many adventures following a treasure map. Color, 114 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for “Iron Man” (Paramount, 2008). The movie not only brought Robert Downey, Jr.’s career back to life but also started the frenzy of Marvel Comic based films. Color, 126 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this facility.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus National Center for Audio Visual Conservation is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

Community choir announces 2023 season

The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choir, is pleased to announce its 2023 season, and invites news members to join them.

The Blue Ridge Chorale is directed by Melanie Bolas, chorale accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Director/Accompanist Kathy Pellegreen, and has been performing locally for over 50 years.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 23 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Feb. 13 or at brcsings.com

The Chorale Spring Concert will be performed the weekend of May 6.

Free food Saturday at Culpeper UMC

The latest Empowering Culpeper Food Distribution will be held 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

CDR Resource Center will provide household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and other household and personal care items. Culpeper Humane Society is providing dog and cat food.

Student gets emergency management degree

Sabrina N. Ward of Culpeper graduated from Jacksonville State University on Dec. 16 with a degree in Emergency Management, according to a university release. Nearly 600 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's fall commencement ceremonies.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.

Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.

Ronald Reagan Legacy Dinner next month

The Culpeper County Republican Committee Annual Ronald Reagan Legacy Dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at Tuscany Hall, 21125 Kettle Club Dr.

More details to follow, but please save the date and invite friends, according to a party release.

The local Republican committee’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Pepper’s Grill in Culpeper. Come early for a buffet.

Game time, STEAM Squad at Culpeper Library

Youth grades 6-12 are invited to participate in an afternoon of table-top games from 3-4:30 p.m. today at Culpeper Library. Games include Uno, Exploding Kittens, Would You Rather and Pictionary.

STEAM Squad for 3rd-5th graders will meet at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the library.

Regional Commission turns 50-years-old

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout 2023.

Over the course of this year, the Commission will share highlights of its work and partnerships from the past half-century and looks forward to a formal celebration at the RRRC Annual Meeting in the Fall.

RRRC was organized pursuant to the Virginia Area Development Act. The first meeting was held Jan. 16, 1973 at Culpeper Town Hall. The following representatives from the four chartering member jurisdictions were present: Richard E. McNear, Fauquier County, John B. Adams, Fauquier County, Richard L. Sanford, Orange County, Elbert W. Brown, Orange County, J. Newbill Miller, Rappahannock County, Robert P. Anderson, Rappahannock County, Dr. William H. Allison, Town of Warrenton and E.L. Brower, Town of Warrenton, according to an agency release.

Since that initial meeting, the Commission has welcomed two counties and seven towns as member jurisdictions.

Tax assistance volunteers sought through April

People Inc. is looking for volunteers to help eligible clients prepare their taxes as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this tax season.

Volunteers are needed from January through April and can expect to spend three to five hours a week volunteering in-person or virtually. Contact volunteer@peopleinc.net or 276/619-2235.