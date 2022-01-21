Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 21, 2022

Third Annual ‘Dead of Winter’ 5K

This yearly active event at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville will be cold, no doubt, but participants can sleep late, let it warm up a little and then race a cross country 5K.

The Dead of Winter 5K will take off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 on site at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, off of Route 229 in Culpeper County.

To take the chill off, hot chocolate will be served around a roaring campfire at the finish line next to the pavilion. Tickets are $30 at runsignup.com through Jan. 29 and $35 on race day.

REC scholarships for local HS students

The deadline is Jan. 25 to apply for a Community Scholarship through Rappahannock Electric. The local utility annually gives $2,500 scholarships and $1,000 scholarships to local students.

“The Community Scholarships are an opportunity for the Cooperative to help local students advance their educational journeys and achieve their career goals,” said REC spokesman Brian Wolfe in a statement.

Scholarships are available for high school students who will attend an accredited college, university, or career and technical school, as well as current students of these institutions.

To qualify, the applicant’s parent or guardian must be a current member-owner of REC Recipients will be chosen based on scholastic achievement, community involvement, extracurricular activities and recommendations. Students who are selected will be notified by March.

Contact communityscholarship@myrec.coop or 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 and see myrec.coop/scholarships.

2022 programs, Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce

The business-driven organization recently released its list of events for the year.

State of the Community will be held virtually at 8:30 a.m. on March 23 and a Women’s LIFT gathering on April 13.

Culpeper Fest ‘22 will be held 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 10 in Cyclone Stadium.

Appreciation & Valor Award will be held 6-8 p.m. on July 14.

Business, Industry & Education Day will be held 8-11 a.m. date to be determined. The Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet will be held 5:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the Legislative Conference 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2022.

Art class with critters at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

A Paint Party with Slim the Eastern Rat-snake will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 22 at the facility in Boyce.

Slim will be at the party to model in person and all materials are included in the $30 ticket cost supporting the nonprofit wildlife center. Tickets are required and quantities are limited. This event is fun for all ages 7 and older.

Masks are required indoors. 540/837-9000 info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.

Nominate your special canine for dog awards

American Humane recently announced the official start of the 12th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

The year-long canine campaign seeks to identify and honor the best of the best, culminating with the star-studded “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” gala Nov. 11 in Palm Beach.

Dog owners across the country can nominate their pooch at herodogawards.org, through March 16, in the categories of law enforcement & detection, military dogs, therapy dogs, service dogs, shelter dogs, search and rescue and guide/hearing dogs.

The top three semifinalists in each category will be chosen in a first round of public voting. The second round, with public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven finalists who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2022 American Hero Dog.

During the past dozen years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the coveted title. The program draws support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers such as Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Dean Cain, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Miranda Lambert, Kristin Chenoweth and Naomi Judd.

“Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president and CEO, in a statement. “The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is our way of saluting our best friends and we invite every dog lover to take a few minutes to recognize the love, skill and loyalty these remarkable animals show us every day by nominating their canine companion.”