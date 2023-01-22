Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 22, 2023

Zach Bryan kicking off tour in Charlottesville

Grammy Award-nominated country singer Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour, his biggest tour yet, according to a release.

Bryan will kick off the tour May 10 in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena. Fans interested in attending can register for a chance to get tickets at axs.com/zachbryan.

Throughout the summer, the singer will headline some of the nation’s most popular arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast along with festival appearances. The tour will end Aug. 30 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper Cable Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in the Economic Development Center at 803 S. Main St.

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Economic Development Center followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the same location followed by the Finance Committee at 10 a.m.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center.

The Culpeper County Agricultural & Forestal Advisory Committee will have a meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the county administration building at 302 N. Main St.

Culpeper Town Council will meet for a Special Meeting & Retreat at 5 p.m. Thursday in the economic development center.

See agendas and documents at county and town of Culpeper on BoardDocs.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors Budget Guidance Subcommittee will meet at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Public Safety Building Diamond Conference Room at 11282 Government Center Drive, in the Town of Orange. An Orange County Board of Supervisors work session will follow at 4 p.m.

Neighborhood watch meeting canceled due to plumbing issues

The Culpeper Police Department Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting planned for Thursday, Jan. 26 has been canceled due to unplanned plumbing complications at the police station.

The next meeting will be the on Thursday, March 23, at the Culpeper Police Department.

Fauquier Health virtual, in-person nurse hiring events

Fauquier Health is hosting a Virtual Interview Event for registered nurses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 23. The Warrenton-based health system is hiring registered nurses to work in the ED, Med/Surg, and ICU. Sign up at intsignup. indeed.com/ interview/2710de45-cc3a-45d3 -bb7d-bf96ce7c0b9f.

In-person hiring events will be held at Fauquier Health Rehab and Nursing Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 at 360 Hospital Dr. in Warrenton. The health system is looking for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, Environmental Services/cleaning staff and more.

Richtarski makes Shenandoah U. dean’s list

Kendall Richtarski, of Culpeper is one of 1,087 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Students with a GPA of 3.90 or higher also qualify for Shenandoah’s President’s List.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom, according to a university release.

Warrenton student recognized by Cedarville University

William Shaw of Warrenton, a student majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement.

Thursday night

Al-Anon meetings

at SEE center

Hope & Serenity Al-Anon meetings are held 7:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at the S.E.E. Recovery Center in the Town of Culpeper. Meetings are in-person and virtual.

Be a part of a support group of peers who have loved ones struggling with alcohol addiction. Walk-ins welcome.