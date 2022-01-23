Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 23, 2022

Area senior centers closing temporarilyRappahannock-Rapidan Regional Services announced Saturday morning the closure of its senior centers in the five-county Culpeper area through Jan. 30 due to COVID community spread. The agency will evaluate the situation on Jan. 27 for the following week.

Stage Alive! concert at Eastern ViewThe Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra will present a “Stage & Screen Spectacular” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School in Culpeper. Tickets are $25 at the door or $65 for the entire season.

Contact Peter Williams at 540/972-7117 or Ed Kessler at 540/972-8364.

Community chorus resumes rehearsals The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choir, is pleased to announce its 2022 season.

C. Alexander Smith is chorale director with Assistant Director Melanie Bolas. The choir has been performing locally for over 50 years and is always seeking new members.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning this week, Jan. 24. The choir will follow CDC guidelines and practice physical distancing while having a fun time singing together.

Want to sing? Join the first rehearsal next week on Jan. 24 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person until Monday, Feb. 7 or at the chorale’s web site.

Reese, Carroll, Reislers play virtual concert tonightCatch the latest Kid Pan Alley livestream ‘Because We Have Music’ concert at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 23 with Jon Carroll, Patty Reese and the Reislers.

Hit songs by Grammy-winning Carroll have been recorded by artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Tom Jones, and Kenny Rogers, and he’s toured for many years with Mary Chapin Carpenter as well the Dixie Chicks.

Reese is the winner of 17 Washington Area Music Association Awards. Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler round out the show.

Visit the intimate Zoom living room for an evening of story and song and ask questions and interact with the artists. The concerts are free at kidpanalley.org with a tip jar to help support the artists through this time of disappearing tour dates and social distancing.

Prayer Vigils today to limit solitary confinementThe State Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee recently endorsed and referred to the Finance Committee a bill from Virginia Interfaith Center to limit the use of solitary confinement in jails.

A way to support the campaign to get Virginia to limit its use of solitary confinement to no more than 15 days—any more is torture, according to the UN— is to attend in one of the Center’s outdoor in-person prayer vigils this Sunday, Jan. 23.

#SolitarySolidarity Statewide Day of Prayer & Action events will include one in Charlottesville at 10:15 a.m. at Church of Incarnation.

Other prayer vigils will be held at 11 a.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church; noon at Peace Lutheran Church in Alexandria; 1 p.m. at Annandale United Methodist Church in Annandale; at 12:30 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Richmond and at 1 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Peninsula in Newport News

Post pictures with hashtags #SolitarySolidarity #virginiainterfaithcenter, and email to ayeshaGT@virginiainterfaithcenter.org with event location and caption info.

OC Board of Supes to livestream meetingsBeginning Jan, 25, Orange County Board of Supervisors Meetings, including regular meetings and work sessions, will be livestreamed for viewing by the public at orangecountyva.gov/525/Agendas-Minutes.

Meetings will no longer be hosted through the County’s YouTube channel; they will be streamed live through CivicClerk, the County’s agenda management software. Going forward, interested parties can access the meeting’s livestream by clicking Agendas & Minutes from the County’s homepage.

Current and upcoming Board meetings will be available, as well as past meetings. Planning Commission meetings will continue to be hosted through YouTube.