Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 24, 2023

Black History Month essay contest for K-12

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also serving Madison and Rappahannock counties, has announced sponsorship of its annual student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month in February. The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.

Contest winners will receive gift certificates ($75 for elementary, $125 for middle school, and $200 for high school) and be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March meeting and in local media outlets. They will also be invited on a special field trip to the Moton Museum in Farmville.

Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words that answers the question, “Who is a Black American who has had a positive impact on your life, family, and/or community? What is this impact, and why is it important to you? This can be a well-known historical figure or someone not well known.”

Essays should be submitted by Feb. 28 to education@naacpculpeper.org or mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Include full name, age, grade, school, and a phone number or email address contact. The winners will be announced in March.

Questions may be directed to education@naacpculpeper.org. The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. naacpculpeper.org.

Concrete work downtown this week starts today

Culpeper Public Works has scheduled a contractor to perform concrete restoration operations at various locations in the downtown corridor 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily beginning today through Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.

A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes and turning lanes within this area. Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.

Culpeper masons hosting open house downtown

Fairfax Lodge No. 43 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons is hosting an Open House from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28 at its historic Lodge building, located upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., Culpeper.

Join them for complimentary coffee, donuts and conversation with their Brothers. There will be brief tours of the lodge and members will be happy to answer any questions about Freemasonry and what it has to offer.

Upcoming School Division Events Jan. 27–Feb. 3

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Jan. 27–Emerald Hill Elementary School Spirit Night, Panera Bread, 15241 Creativity Drive, 4-8 p.m.

Jan. 28–Tri-County Honor Band Concert, Eastern Views High School Auditorium, 3 p.m.

Jan. 30, rescheduled from Jan. 23–Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, includes FY24 Budget Development, Culpeper County High School Studio, 6–8 p.m.

Flags ordered at half-staff for Calif. shooting victims

“Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, Jan. 23 and remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Ordered on this, the 23rd day of January, 2023. Sincerely, Glenn Youngkin.”

Outstanding youth, advocates sought for award

The Orange County Office on Youth is accepting nominations for the Garvis Huff Outstanding Youth and Youth Advocate Awards.

Outstanding Youth award nominations may be submitted for students who demonstrate community involvement beyond academic and athletic achievements, and regularly contribute to their community. All qualified nominees will receive certificates and will be recognized at an awards ceremony in the spring at Orange County High School.

Nominees must have been an Orange County resident or student at the time of their community involvement. Nominations will be accepted for students enrolled in grades 3-5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12.

The Orange County Office on Youth is also accepting nominations for Outstanding Youth Advocate. This award recognizes an individual, at least 19 years old, who symbolizes the Youth Commission’s commitment to improving the lives of Orange County youth through citizen involvement. Nominees must reside and or work in Orange County.

Nomination applications are available at the Office on Youth, Monday through Friday during business hours, or orangecountyva.gov/garvishuff. Contact 540/ 672-5484 or avines@orangecountyva.gov. All nominations must be returned or post marked by Friday, Feb. 3.