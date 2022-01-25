Culpeper area community briefs for Jan. 25, 2022

Vaccine clinic today in town

Walk-in 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 25 for a vaccine clinic at 650 Laurel St. in the Town of Culpeper.

Vaccines will be available for COVID-19 (Moderna), shingles, pneumonia and TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis). Clients should bring their insurance card, if applicable.

The clinic is free for the uninsured.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services is sponsoring the clinic with Genoa Healthcare.

Questions? Contact pharmacy manager Shaghayegh Khanjani at 540/317-1469.

Culpeper Town Council committee meetings today, tomorrow

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Jan. 25 followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee in the Economic Development Center 803 S. Main St.

The Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Jan. 26 followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee. See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper Boardocs.

Needs of the Week: drinks, Chef Boyardee meals, canned meat

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: feminine products (tampons, pads and panty liners), drinks, Chef Boyardee meals and canned meat like Spam and Treet. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training snow makeup class

Culpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office to offer this community program 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Jan. 25.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults teaches people how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered will include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

The class is free and includes a lunch. Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org to sign up.

Third Annual “Dead of Winter” 5K this weekend at Verdun

This yearly active event at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville will be cold, no doubt, but participants can sleep late, let it warm up a little and then race a cross country 5K.

The Dead of Winter 5K starts at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 29 on site at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail along Route 229 in Culpeper.

To take the chill off, hot chocolate will be served around a roaring campfire at the finish line next to the pavilion.

Tickets are $30 through Jan. 29 at runsignup.com and $35 on race day,