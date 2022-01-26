Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 26, 2022

New events announced by vintage car group

Cruisin’ For Heroes had its most successful year ever in 2021 thanks to support and generosity from the community, according to a recent release from Lou Realmuto.

He is president of the nonprofit vintage vehicles group based in Culpeper that raises money for The Fisher House Foundation and other entities supporting the military, veterans and first responders.

Much of the group’s current success comes from hosting more focused fundraisers along with traditional Car Shows, he said.

“As a result, we are excited to announce that we already have two new events booked this year along with two repeat events,” Realmuto stated in a release.

The new events will be at Lost Barrel Brewing in Middleburg and Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg. Cruisin’ for Heroes will also be partnering with the AACA Bull Run Region Manassas Car Show for its second year and Minuteman Antique Mall in Culpeper for its Third Annual Day of Giving and Silent Auction.

Additional events are being planned and complete details with flyers will be available at crusinforheroes.com and on Facebook.

“On behalf of the Cruisin’ For Heroes team, Andrew, Dan, Joe and Steve, we truly appreciate your continued support and generosity, as without you we could not do what we do and be as successful,” Realmuto stated.

Utility work to close parts of Lake Pelham connector trail

Total Storm Water Solutions will be performing upgrades today, Jan. 26 to the existing storm water system along this town trail, limiting public access.

The operation, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will consist of removing existing corrugated metal pipe and replacing it with reinforced concrete pipe, weather permitting.

Due to the nature of the project, public access will be restricted in accordance with the contractor’s schedule. Pedestrians should expect delays on the connector trail and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Contact 540/825-0285 with questions.

Culpeper Town Council special meeting

The local governing body will meet at 5 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider closed session items involving the acquisition and disposition of real property and Fiscal Year 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review.

Agenda items in addition, include discussion of a potential boundary line adjustment, Culpeper 2030 Review, Strategic Reserve Policy Update and a potential voter referendum to prohibit retail sales of marijuana in the town of Culpeper.

Valentine’s Day open house

Seek Lavender scenic agricultural site will host an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 on site at the Little House on the farm, 15528 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

From treasured keepsakes to select assortments, Seek Lavender can help with gifts of love.

Cold weather tips from the gas company

With temperatures slated to remain at freezing today, Columbia Gas offered some tips to prepare customers to stay safe and warm as well as save on energy costs.

Clear snow and ice from intake and exhaust vents. Keeping vents clear can help avoid carbon monoxide buildup and operational issues with appliances.

Space heaters should be used with caution. If using a space heater, place it on a hard, level surface and keep anything flammable at least three-feet away, such as bedding, drapes, curtains, or rugs.

Make sure all appliances and heating equipment—such as a furnace, water heater or stove—are inspected and operating properly, and operate all pieces of equipment according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Never use a stove or oven as a source of heat; ovens should only be operated with the door closed. Don’t burn charcoal or run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space, Columbia Gas advised.

Clean the chimney and check for blockage at least once a year before using a fireplace.

Keep natural gas meters clear and visible at all times so it is accessible for maintenance or in the event of an emergency; never let snow completely cover the meter and don’t use a shovel or hammer to hit the equipment to break up snow or ice buildup.

Smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas or think there may be a gas leak? Stop, leave the area immediately, call 911 and the Columbia Gas emergency line at 1-800-544-5606.

If there are concerns of a carbon monoxide build-up, go outside immediately and call 911. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely. The symptoms of carbon monoxide are headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing, and feeling ill or tired while at home, but fine when away. columbiagasva.com/home-safety.