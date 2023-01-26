Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 26, 2023

Injured Screech Owl was kept in small birdcage

An Eastern Screech Owl that came into care at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center almost two weeks ago was quiet, thin and dehydrated.

It was found on the side of a road, presumably after being hit by a vehicle, according to the rescue center in Boyce.

The center stated the finders illegally kept the injured bird for several weeks in a small birdcage and fed it an inappropriate diet.

This owl had evidence of trauma to the left shoulder as well as a significantly overgrown upper beak impeding their ability to open and close the beak normally.

As raptors actively use their beaks to tear into prey items, an overgrowth like this can make it difficult or impossible for them to eat, the center said.

Technicians anesthetized the owl for radiographs to further assess the shoulder, and also performed “coping” (trimming) of the upper beak to get it back to a normal shape.

It has been receiving fluid support and a balanced diet and is now in outdoor caging to further condition the shoulder.

Center staff will continue to monitor the beak regrowth for at least one month while feeding the owl a proper diet to ensure the overgrowth was due to poor nutrition. It’s important that they are confident it will be able to thrive on its own in the wild when released.

It may be tempting to hold on to a wild animal “just until it recovers,” but animals need medical care as soon as possible to give them the best chance at being released, the center stated.

With car or window strikes, birds often perk up and fly off due to adrenaline to escape predators, such as humans attempting to rescue them. They then succumb hours or even days later to internal injuries or fractures that could have been avoided or managed by a licensed rehabilitator. Donate at blueridgewildlifectr.org.

Morrison excels in field hockey at Shenandoah U.

Cassidy Morrison, of Culpeper, is one of four Shenandoah University field hockey players who earned All-State honors for the Fall 2022 season, the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association recently announced.

Morrison, who played field hockey while a student at Eastern View High School, rounds out the All-State selections for SU after scoring 15 goals and tallying seven assists. The forward started all 20 games for the university and scored the game-winning goal in four of those contests, according to a release.

Morrison was among four players all named first team All-ODAC. The quartet was part of the record-setting, 17-win season for the program and helped SU capture four NCAA statistical championships in 2022, the release stated.

Al-Anon meetings Thursdays at SEE Center

Hope & Serenity Al-Anon meetings are held 7:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at the S.E.E. Recovery Center in the Town of Culpeper. Meetings are in-person and virtual.

Be a part of a support group of peers who have loved ones struggling with alcohol addiction. Walk-ins are welcome.

Minutemen move February ceremony indoors

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution will be honoring the African American and Native American soldiers who fought for the colony’s freedoms from Britain 1775-1783.

The time has been planned for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, inside the Museum of Culpeper History located at 113 Commerce Street. This is a change from the original outdoor location due to cold temperatures in the forecast.

Special speaker this year will be Kay Slaughter, descendant of Culpeper Minutemen Captain Phillip Slaughter. She will be speaking from his notes on his travels with the enslaved man, Spencer Slaughter. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will recognize descendants of both Slaughters, according to a release from chapter Historian Charles Jameson.

Co-parenting class Saturday in Warrenton

Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center offers co-parenting classes approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.

The next class will be held 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at the center, 98 Alexandria Pike, Fifth Floor, Suite 53 in Warrenton.

Learn the effects on children and families when parents split up, the impact of parental conflict on children, parenting and co-parenting skills, parenting responsibilities, financial responsibilities and options for conflict resolution.

Pre-register at 540/347-6650 or brenda.pdrc@gmail.com. See resolutionvirginia.org/co-parenting-classes for more information.