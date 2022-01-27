Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 27, 2022

CCVFD Co. 1 notes department officers for 2022

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. on West Davis Street recently announced its officers for the new year.

For Operational Offices, it’s Chief Kenny Mills with Deputy Chief Junior Perryman. Assistant Chief Joe Weeks Jr. comprises this team along with Capt. Travis Kenney, 1st Lt. Brian Edwards and 2nd Lt. Glenn Smith.

For Administrative Offices, it’s President Steve Corbin with Vice President Allen Seale. Secretary Joey Perryman comprises the team along with Assistant Secretary Karen Perryman, Treasurer Jack Griffin, 2-year Director Wayne Green, 1-year Director Ryan Brent and Chaplain R.E. Deane.

Co. 1 completed 843 calls for service in 2021 and is first response for the town of Culpeper. Culpeper County VFD has been protecting the town and county for nearly a century, established in 1924.

Farmers may apply for USDA funds

Feb. 4 is the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program through USDA. Certified operations and transitional operations may apply for the program for eligible expenses paid during the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years during this signup period. Signup for the 2022 fiscal year will be announced at a later date.

The program annually covers 25 percent of a certified operation’s eligible certification expenses, up to $250 per certification category (crop, livestock, wild crop, handling and State Organic Program fee). This includes application fees, inspection fees, USDA organic certification costs, state organic program fees and more.

Crop and livestock operations transitioning to organic production may be eligible for 75 percent of a transitional operation’s eligible expenses, up to $750, for each year. This includes fees charged by a certifying agent or consultant for pre-certification inspections and development of an organic system plan.

For both certified operations and transitional operations, OTECP covers 75 percent of the registration fees, up to $200, per year, for educational events that include content related to organic production and handling in order to assist operations in increasing their knowledge of production and marketing practices that can improve their operations, increase resilience and expand available marketing opportunities. Additionally, both certified and transitional operations may be eligible for 75% of the expense of soil testing required under the National Organic Program to document micronutrient deficiency, not to exceed $100 per year.

Producers apply through their local FSA office and can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. The application is at farmers.gov/otecp.

Taste award-winning wines, virtually

Join Narmada Winery of Amissville at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 for a virtual tasting of two 2021 Governor’s Cup gold winners-2016 Mélange and 2017 Yash-Vir.

Order by 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at bit.ly/3Agcz0O to have everything needed for the tasting.

Make art in Shenandoah: 3 weeks, furnished lodgings

The deadline is Jan. 31 to apply for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park.

The program offers professional artists time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists to share their work through educational programs and exhibits, according to a park release. A Shenandoah National Park Trust grant supports the program.

Artist-in-Residence session offers three weeks of time to pursue an artistic discipline with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.

Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply at callforentry.org and 540/999-3500 ext. 3181 for information.