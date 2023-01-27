Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 27, 2023

Costner, Harrison Ford on the big screen this weekend

The last weekend in January offers the final chance for Culpeper-area moviegoers to catch free screenings celebrating the magic of the National Film Registry, in the Packard Campus Theater.

“Cyrano De Bergerac” (United Artists, 1950) gets things started at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The often humorous but ultimately tragic story of the secret love Cyrano de Bergerac has for the lovely Roxanne. Jose Ferrer in one of his greatest roles portrays the swordsman with the big nose. B&W, 113 minutes.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, return for the epic, “Dances With Wolves” (Orion, 1990). Kevin Costner directed and stars in this tale of a Union Army officer that gains a mutual respect with a tribe of Sioux. The film was generally well received by Native Americans, in no small part to the use of actual Indian languages (Lakota, Pawnee). It was the first western to win Best Picture since 1931. Color, 181 minutes.

Screening at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday is “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (Paramount, 1981). George Lucas’ homage to movie serials of the 1940s. Throw in his buddy Steven Spielberg to direct and Star Wars actor Harrison Ford to play the central character and you end up with a great adventure film. Led to a number of sequels including the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, no large parcels, purses or backpacks permitted. Federal law prohibits possession at the site of any firearm or other dangerous weapon.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

Wild Game Dinner at Inkseep Hall

Bull Run Hunt is hosting a Wild Game Dinner this Saturday at Inskeep Hall, located at 12240 Mitchells Rd. in Culpeper County. Cocktails are at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

Admission is $65 per person, check or cash is accepted. . RSVP to daverava@aol.com or 434/960-7975.

Ruritan chili fundraiser in Jeffersonton

Jefferson Ruritan Club is hosting a Chili Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. this Saturday in the fellowship hall at Jefferson Baptist Church, located at 18498 Springs Rd.

Dinner includes all-you-can-eat various types of chili and fixings, hot dogs, salad and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and children ages five and under are free.

Proceeds go to local public service organizations, charities and service to community. Call 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org for more information.

CSB sponsoring Live Well, Virginia program

A Chronic Pain Self-Management will be available for free online.

Starting on Feb. 28, the interactive, six-week workshop on Zoom will cover techniques designed to decrease stress, fatigues, sleeplessness and pain.

This is part of the Live Well, Virginia! Initiative sponsored by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services and Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services. Registration is required at bvermillion@rrcsb.org.

SAFE luxury bingo benefit, Mardi Gras style

Friends of SAFE is back with a luxury bingo event happening 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the art deco inspired Culpeper Center on Main Street.

A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each and include one drink, two bingo cards and the chance to win 1 of 14 luxury prizes. The evening includes light refreshments provided by area restaurants, cash bar with beer, wine and hurricanes, music and dancing and 14 high-spirited bingo games.

SAFE will simultaneously host a virtual bingo event. Participants will be sent bingo cards via Zoom. Proceeds will help fund the continuing renovation and operation of SAFE’s two shelters, as well as support other ongoing programs.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at safejourneys.org/events.

Masons hosting open house in Culpeper

Fairfax Lodge No. 43 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons will have an Open House from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday at the lodge, located upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., in Culpeper.

Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided. Members will offer brief tours of the lodge and will be happy to answer any questions about Freemasonry.

Local student makes Provost’s List at Troy U.

Brian Pettis of Locust Grove has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65. Troy University is a public, historic, international university with campuses in Troy, Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama.