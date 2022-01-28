Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 28, 2022

Battlefield history tours Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield historian for a guided walking tour of the Civil War battlefield in Culpeper County.

Learn about the August 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded.

Tours will take place 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 and March 12. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated.

Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Rd. off of U.S. 15 South in Rapidan. Registration & inquiries: info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

Mardi Gras-themed luxury bingo to benefit SAFEServices to Abused Families is once again embracing the Mardi Gras theme for its major annual fundraiser.

An evening of luxury bingo will be hosted from 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 26 downtown at The Refinery, 120 W. Culpeper St.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and in an attempt to be socially responsible, SAFE will limit the number of in-person participants to 120. All participants must show proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID test and wear a mask for the event. Decorative masks will be provided at the door.

A simultaneous virtual bingo event will also take place. Bingo cards will be sent via email and virtual participants will be part of the fun via Zoom.

Tickets for this fundraiser are $100 and will include light refreshments, music & dancing, a cash bar serving beer, wine & hurricanes and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prize packages valued at $500-$1000 each.

Prizes will include a limo tour of 6 of local wineries, catered crayfish boil at home for six, 12 months of dining out in local restaurants, golf for four at three area courses, and a basket of high end wines.

In the spirit of Mardi Gras, attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be a costume contest, DJ and an animated bingo caller. Tickets holders will receive one drink ticket & two bingo cards the night of event with additional cards $5/each or five for $20.

Winter disc golf tourney in OrangeThis totally new co-ed tournament for ages 16 and older will test participants’ ability to endure the cold and adapt on the fly.

The first-ever winter tournament at Orange County Disc Golf Course will take place 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 5 at 14111 Litchfield Dr.

The competition will also be unique in that the only disc allowed will be the secret commemorative tournament disc provided at check-in; registration is $25. The only information parks & recreation will reveal about the disc is that it will be a mid-range produced in entry-level plastic, and it will be the same model and weight for all players

The tournament is not PDGA sanctioned. It will be a single round tournament (18 holes) with a maximum of 36 players. Players will be separated into flights for prizes. Should a disc be lost, a replacement is $5 to continue play, but only one may be used/carried at a time. Preregistration require at 540/672-5435.

Young Professionals meet downtown monthlyThis Culpeper Chamber of Commerce networking group will meet at noon on Feb. 2 upstairs at Piedmont Steakhouse, 110 E. Cameron St. in downtown Culpeper.

Looking to cultivate a workforce to work with the community? Looking to grow a professional network?

Want happier employees? The Chamber of Commerce is here to help with the Young Professionals Group.

The Young Professionals meet at noon on the 1st Wednesday of the month at Piedmont Steakhouse. It is a time to share a meal and network with other young professionals in the community. No need to sign up. Just show up and be sure to bring a stack of business cards.

Meeting Sunday for local horse-riding club for adultsThe annual general meeting of the Piedmont chapter of the Old Peoples Riding Club will be held at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 30 at Jeffersonton Community Center in Culpeper County. Adults interested in the club are invited to attend; masks will be required.

This is a national organization that follows the principles of the United States Pony Clubs. There are chapters all over the country. OPRC-Piedmont is centered in Fauquier and Culpeper counties but has members from as far away as Richmond.

OPRC-Piedmont is open to all disciplines of riding and has mounted activities at least twice a month. These activities include lessons in dressage, trail obstacles, poles and cavaletti, stable management, and jumping.

OPRC-Piedmont also has regular informal musical quadrilles and trail rides along with several unmounted activities. The annual membership fee is $55, or $30 for a social membership for those not participating in any mounted events. oprcpiedmont.org