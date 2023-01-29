Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 29, 2023

Shenandoah National Park art contest opening

The annual “Youth Wildflower Art Contest” of Shenandoah National Park encourages combination of native spring wildflowers and youth creativity.

Submissions will once again be accepted online, but with a new twist—the contest is now being offered statewide, according to a park service release. K-12 students in public and private schools and home-schooled students throughout Virginia may submit art from Feb. 13 to April 7. Teachers, parents and guardians may submit art for their students, as well.

For entry forms, contest rules, wildflower list, reference photo gallery, tips and tricks for making art and instructions for uploading artwork to the online platform see nps.gov/shen/youth-wildflower-art-contest.

Judging will be divided into grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Artists must submit works that lay flat and are approximately 8.5 x 11-inches in a media form, such as acrylic, crayon, watercolor, fiber, pencil, charcoal, small crochet or knit projects. 3D pieces, computer-generated and digital art and photographs of flowers will not be accepted.

Entrants will each receive recognition of their talent and efforts. Awards will go to the top entries from each age category, as well as “Best in Show.” Winning artists will be invited for an awards ceremony in May and winning art will be displayed in the park for a time.

For more information about the art contest, contact shen_education@nps.gov.

Marker Energy Fair at CTEC for March

Culpeper County Public Schools is pleased to announce the return of an all-ages, fun and exciting event, the Maker Energy Faire, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Culpeper Technical Education Center at 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.

There will be incredible door prizes, drones, and many hands-on and make-and-take activities for the whole family. Activities will include Legos, a technology breakdown station, green screen movie magic, a cupcake bar, 3D print your own design and much more. Food trucks will be on site.

Immediate mental health help for veterans

U.S. veterans in acute suicidal crisis are now able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost — including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, according to a release from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

To access immediate mental health assistance, dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255. See va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5852.

Volunteer Peacebuilding Ambassador meeting

Interested in joining a team of Volunteer Peacebuilding Ambassadors?

The public is invited to a meeting on the topic at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, located at 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 53, in Warrenton. Attendees will learn about opportunities through the Community Justice & Peacebuilding Ambassador initiative.

In addition to helping spread the word about services, ambassadors learn conflict resolution skills and techniques from center experts. Ambassadors learn about escalation and de-escalation of conflict to broaden their ability to manage professional, workplace, school and community disputes.

The peacebuilding program offers early access to mediation and restorative justice practices to local communities and provides tools and skills necessary to better handle conflict and reduce stress. Refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to cjp.pdrc@gmail.com or 540/347-6650 by Feb. 7.

Fieldhouse gym closing for court line painting

The gym at the new Culpeper County Fieldhouse at the Sports Complex will close at 8 a.m. on Monday and reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The closure is for routine maintenance to complete the repainting of the court lines, according to a post from Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

The department appreciates the gym user’s patience and understanding. Questions? Contact 540/727-3412.

Culpeper student on dean’s list at West Virginia U.

Julia Ryanne Woodard of Culpeper has been named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia University for the Fall 2022 semester.

Woodard is a freshman majoring in Health & Well-Being. Outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by awarding President’s List and Dean’s List status to students with 12 credits or more who obtain a 4.0 GPA or 3.5 GPA, respectively in a semester, according to a college release.

West Virginia University, founded in 1867, is the premier land-grant institution in the 21st century and delivers high-quality education, excels in discovery and innovation, models a culture of diversity and inclusion, promotes health and vitality and builds pathways for the exchange of knowledge and opportunity between the state, the nation and the world, according to the release.

Warrenton student on dean’s list at U. of Vermont

Margreta Grady of Warrenton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Since 1791, the University of Vermont in Burlington has worked to move humankind forward, according to a college release. Committed to both research and teaching, UVM professors—world-class researchers, scholars, and artists—bring discoveries into the classroom and their students into the field.

Free business boost program this week in Orange

The Orange County Business Boost Workshop will be offered 8-9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Orange County Airport Conference Room located at 11275 Aviation Way.

The workshop is for businesses interested in learning about the various, free resources available and how to use them to boost their business in 2023. Orange County Economic Development Office and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center are hosting the free event.

Topics will include CV SBDC office hours in Orange County, Community Investment Collaborative programs and funding, CV SBDC workshops and topics, Orange County’s Revolving Loan Fund, Orange County’s Incentive Policy, Orange County’s Business Directory, Tourism Industry Marketing Leverage Grant and more.

An experienced business advisor will also be available for confidential 1-on-1 business counseling sessions immediately following the Workshop. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only at 434/295-8198. This event open for all Orange County businesses and a light breakfast will be provided. Reserve a seat at 540/672-1238 or rmckay@orangecountyva.gov.