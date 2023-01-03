Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 3, 2023

DHR recognizes Jim Crow era Fauquier school

The Commonwealth added nine historic sites last year to the Virginia Landmarks Register, including a Fauquier County historic district.

The history of the development of Fauquier County’s African American communities is a topic that has been explored by local researchers and historians for decades, according to a release from Dept. of Historic Resources. Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County has compiled and shared most of this work.

There are also physical remnants of these centers for African American life dotting the county’s landscape. An approved multiple property document, “African American Resources in Fauquier County, Virginia, 1865-1973+/-,” discusses African American churches, schools, and fraternal lodges as well as the physical characteristics and historical associations that make these properties significant.

The Silver Hill Baptist Church and school is the first property to be nominated via the new property document. The church and school are associated with a Reconstruction-Era Black community founded in 1876 by Ellen and Thomas Hannibal Coles when they purchased 33 acres from the roughly 350-acre “Silver Hill” tract owned by the heirs of Hannah Blackwell.

The Coles quickly donated land for the church’s use and the present sanctuary, built in 1902 and added onto over time, continues in use today. A small cemetery also is associated with the church. The Silver Hill School was constructed in 1903 and served African American students during the Jim Crow era of segregation in Virginia’s public schools.

How to use Narcan to save a life: free training

The NAACP Culpeper Branch is teaming with Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to offer Free Narcan Training for the public 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Culpeper County Library community room.

RRHD’s five counties have a higher rate of fatal opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 than the rate for the entire state as of 2021, according to a release.

Co-sponsors for the training are Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Overdose Awareness, RRCS SEE Recovery Center, Spirit Works Foundation and S.A.F.E. All will have information and resource tables at this event.

Participants will each take home aNarcan spray following participation and registration for the training. Be empowered to save a life for someone who has overdosed from medical or recreational drug use. One spray can reverse the effects of drug overdose while waiting for 911 emergency response.

This short training is an important opportunity for those who are concerned about someone in their social network, and for those who just want to be ready to help, NAACP Culpeper Branch stated.

Walk in attendance is welcome, however to assure availability of take-home Narcan, free registration in advance is encouraged on Event Brite, search NAACP Culpeper Health, Wellness & Advocacy Committee.

Needs of the Week: shampoo, soap, canned meat

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and canned meat: tuna and chicken. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

First board meeting of the year, public hearing tonight

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its organizational meeting to start 2023 at 10 a.m. today, Jan. 3 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The County Administrator will open the floor and call for nominations for Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The Board will elect a chairman for calendar year 2023.

The newly elected Chairman of the Board will open the floor for nominations for Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The Board will elect a vice chairman for calendar year 2023 at the morning meeting.

The night meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in county administration. A public hearing will be held regarding proposed removal of private property from the Brandy Station Technology Zone.

Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network and see agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.