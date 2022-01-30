Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 30, 2022

How to create a pollinator garden

Learn how to turn the yard into a habitat for birds, butterflies, and bees at this gardening class 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at Windmill Heights Garden Center, 1901 Broad St. in the town of Culpeper.

Learn which plants provide food and habitat for the beautiful little friends, and discuss natural and organic gardening methods to keep them safe. Contact the center to sign up and for payment details.

Culpeper County BOS meetings on Tuesday

The Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 1 in county administration.

Agendas and documents are at Culpeper County Boarddocs. Watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream

Upcoming School Events—Jan. 28-Feb. 11

• Jan. 28—Vaccine Clinic—12 years and older needing Pfizer booster and 5-11 years to receive their first or second dose of Pfizer, Sycamore Park Elementary, 4:15 p.m. Sign up at vase.vdh.virginia.gov

• Jan. 31—Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, Closed Session later in the Agenda, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, 6–8 p.m.

• Feb. 1—Eastern View High School College Night in the Forum, 5-6:00 pm

• Feb. 1—EVHS “Night of Cultural Union” iin the forum, 7-9 pm

• Feb. 3—Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15–4:15 pm

• Feb. 9—CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, 8:30–9:30 am.

Town Parks & Recreation Commission

A meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

On the agenda before the town parks and rec commission is a request to create an indoor skate park and plans to develop a BMX bike trail off of the Yowell Meadow Park nature trail.

Valentine’s speed dating at State Climb, in the dark

The nonprofit climbing gym and aerial silks studio at the back of the State Theatre in Culpeper is hosting an inaugural Valentine’s Day speed dating event for singles—in the dark—at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

As part of the gym’s first ever event of its types, attendees will get to know one another without seeing each other. They’ll be turning off the lights as love-seekers turn on the charm this Valentine’s weekend.

Find someone you like? Head over to The Sangria Bowl for a post-event mixer. They will have drink and food specials for event attendees. $20 suggested donation. Light refreshments available. 21+ RSVP required.

Save the Date: “Les Misérables: School Edition” at CCHS

The Culpeper County High School Fine Arts Program will present a production of the iconic Broadway musical at 7 p.m. for three nights, Feb 17-19, in the auditorium.

Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, Les Misérables School Edition includes new support materials including a Reference Recording for rehearsals, an enhanced Director’s Guide and an expanded Study Guide.

Pre-order tickets at https://zcu.io/t4LR For group sales of 15 or more or to make a contribution to the show, contact Maxamie Mitchell at mmitchell@culpeperschools.org

Blue Ridge Chorale rehearses Monday nights at CBC

The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choir, is pleased to announce its 2022 season with Director C. Alexander Smith and Assistant Director Melanie Bolas.

The choir has been performing locally for over 50 years and is always seeking new members.

The Blue Ridge Chorale meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. The choir follows CDC guidelines and practices physical distancing while having a fun time singing together.

Sign up in person until through Feb. 7 or at Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper—A Community Choir in the Central Virginia Region web site.