Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 31, 2021

Recognizing school boards, school counselors

February is School Board Recognition Month, according to Culpeper County Public Schools.

“Please take a minute to show your appreciation for our School Board members during the month of February,” a release stated.

Feb. 6-10 is National School Counseling Week during which time various professionals working in the field will be recognized including school psychologist, counselor, physical therapist, case worker, speech language pathologist, behavior interventionist, occupational therapist & social worker.

Locals graduate from University of Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, including a few to local students.

Tyler Lienhart of Barboursville received a Master of Arts degree. Mark Zitzmann of Warrenton received Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service, according to a college release.

County Planners to review CIP this week

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet for a review of the new, proposed capital improvements plan at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

See agenda and documents on Culpeper County Boarddocs and watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

Orange student on Wofford College dean’s list

Lily Wiley of Orange has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Wofford College.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher, according to a college release.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study and has 12 sororities and fraternities as well as 20 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Minutemen DAR founder’s ancestors sought

Culpeper Minute Men National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 100th Birthday in 2023.

The local history group is looking for descendants and close friends of its founding members. Any pictures or anecdotes would be appreciated. Kindly address responses to darculpeperminutemen@gmail.com

The founding members of the Culpeper Minutemen DAR were: Mary Coons Bickers, Berkeley Gilkeson Calfee (Organizing Regent), Lizzie Nelson Chelf, Mary Magill Coleman, Lilian Adele Covington, Ellen Strother Gaines, Nannie Langhorne Jennings, Blanche N. Leavell, Lucie Browning Leavell, Leslie Nalle Parker, Kate Flint Perry, Fannie Nalle Porterfield, Fannie Keith Payne Ratrie, Tanner Somerville, Minnie B. A. Roberts, Anna Coons Strother, Crimora Yancey Payne Thrift, Mary Catherine Payne Waite, Georgie Wine and Adella Yowell.

Culpeper man graduates state police academy

The Commonwealth on Friday graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at State Police Training Academy in North Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was featured speaker.

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations, according to a news release. The 137th Basic Session began its 28 weeks of training June 30.

Graduates are from every corner of Virginia, as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York and the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt. The new troopers will report to duty assignments across Virginia. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

Local graduates in included William Guy Chester of Warrenton, assigned to York and Ronald Blake Murphy of Culpeper, assigned to Orange County.