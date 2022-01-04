Culpeper area community briefs for Jan. 4, 2022

New Year’s Eve message from Del. Michael Webert

“2021 was a monumental year, especially in Virginia. A RED WAVE began here, and it’s now sweeping across the nation. As we enter 2022, it’s exciting to see light on the horizon,” according to an email from the Fauquier County farmer and Republican delegate who recently won reelection.

“We must remain vigilant though. Joe Biden and the rest of the national Democrats are still drunk with power, and still attempting to push through more of the most radical legislation our country has ever seen.

“Please keep an eye on your inbox this new year. We are working hard to make sure that we keep the elites in Richmond in check, and make sure that our communities are able to live in peace, without threat from arbitrary government mandates and shutdowns. Happy New Year, Michael Webert.”

First BOS meeting of 2022 today

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet for its first monthly meeting of the year at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Jan. 4 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

New Year message from Rep. Abigail Spanberger