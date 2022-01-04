Culpeper area community briefs for Jan. 4, 2022

New Year’s Eve message from Del. Michael Webert
“2021 was a monumental year, especially in Virginia. A RED WAVE began here, and it’s now sweeping across the nation. As we enter 2022, it’s exciting to see light on the horizon,” according to an email from the Fauquier County farmer and Republican delegate who recently won reelection.
“We must remain vigilant though. Joe Biden and the rest of the national Democrats are still drunk with power, and still attempting to push through more of the most radical legislation our country has ever seen.
“Please keep an eye on your inbox this new year. We are working hard to make sure that we keep the elites in Richmond in check, and make sure that our communities are able to live in peace, without threat from arbitrary government mandates and shutdowns. Happy New Year, Michael Webert.”
First BOS meeting of 2022 today
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet for its first monthly meeting of the year at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Jan. 4 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
New Year message from Rep. Abigail Spanberger
“Throughout 2021, Virginians continued to come together to strengthen our communities as we contend with the COVID-19 virus and its effects. I will always be grateful to the doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, and first responders who continue to put their own health on the line to protect that of their neighbors. Our communities are stronger and safer because of their sacrifices,” said the 7th District Democratic U.S. Rep. from Henrico.
“I’m also proud of the practical, bipartisan steps we took to further Central Virginia priorities in 2021. Through the American Rescue Plan, we bolstered vaccine deployment across the Commonwealth and provided critical support to small businesses, valuable tax credits for parents and children, much-needed funds to schools to prevent learning loss and keep students safe, and assistance to local governments to keep their communities safe. With the bipartisan infrastructure law, we are expanding high-speed broadband internet access across our communities and investing comprehensively in the repair, resiliency, and strength of our nation’s infrastructure, creating jobs in infrastructure-related sectors, and keeping our country and our Commonwealth competitive into the future. We also made serious strides to lower prescription drugs costs for Virginians and tackle the climate crisis—and I will keep my foot on the gas.
“In 2022, I will continue to work across the aisle to further the priorities of our neighbors and do all that I can to improve the lives of Central Virginians. If my office can assist you in any way in the new year, please do not hesitate to reach out by calling 804/401-4110 or spanberger.house.gov/forms/casework/
Cleopatra Vaughn design studio opening in Waters Place
Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce a Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Cleopatra Vaughn at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 located at 201 Waters place, Suite 107 in downtown Culpeper.
Please join owner, Elith Williams, as she celebrates the opening of Cleopatra Vaughn, a Design Studio and Boutique specializing in custom women’s fashions, alterations, home décor and sewing classes. Contact the shop at 571/384-1006 or cleopatravaughn.com.